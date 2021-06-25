29 Years of SRK: Shah Rukh Khan says ‘needed to feel loved’ as he thanks fans for the ‘overwhelmed ness’

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted a heartwarming message for his fans as they trend 29 golden years of SRK on Twitter.

Superstar has completed 29 glorious years in Bollywood as his first release Deewana came out in 1992. Slowly yet steadily SRK made his way into the hearts of the audiences with films like ‘Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman’, ‘Darr’, and ‘Baazigar’ though hammer on the nail that cemented his stardom was 1995 release ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, which also gave birth to the eternal on-screen pairing of him and Kajol. Dabbling into all forms of storytelling, SRK maintained his stardom to be at its peak while also participating in more content-driven cinema-like Mani Ratnam’s ‘Dil Se’ and Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Swades’.

As the decades passed and the world moved into the 21st century, SRK’s global stardom grew with films like ‘Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham’, ‘Veer Zaara’, and ‘Chak De India’. His countless fans on social media chose to celebrate the milestone in the actor’s career by trending hashtag ‘29 golden year of SRK’. Overwhelmed with the response, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted for his fans. He wrote, “Been working. Just saw the ’overwhelmed ness’ of the lov of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here. Realised it’s more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all. Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel loved….s”

Check out the tweet:

Been working. Just saw the ’overwhelmed ness’ of the lov of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here. Realised it’s more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all. Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel loved…. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 24, 2021

He has excelled in all genres including the entertainers such as ‘Main Hoon Naa, ‘Om Shanti Om’, and ‘Chennai Express’ amongst others. With films like ‘Chak De India’ and ‘Devdas’ who proved his metal as a stellar performer with ‘My Name is Khan’ taking the cake. SRK will reportedly be seen next in the action thriller Pathan.

