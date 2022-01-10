‘3 days to go’: Tiger Shroff gears up to shoot the final schedule of ‘Heropanti 2’ with Tara Sutaria

On Monday, January 10, Tiger Shroff took to social media to share a piece of good news for his fans who are eagerly waiting to watch him in the upcoming actioner, Heropanti 2. Marking his Bollywood debut, Heropanti established Shroff as the new action hero as she displayed exceptional fighting skills be it throwing hard-hitting punches or flying kicks. Tiger then continued showcasing his stunning skills with other ventures be it War or Baaghi.

Now, reviving the magic for the second time, Tiger Shroff is all set to reunite with his Student of the Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria for Heropanti’s sequel. According to Shroff’s latest Instagram post, it is clear that the shooting of the film is nearing its end. Tiger in his story informed fans that he will begin to shoot the last leg of Heropanti 2 in three days. The movie is scheduled to be released on the occasion of Eid this year.

The previous poster of the movie shared by the makers was dark-themed and saw Tiger shooting a gun. Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria also held a fierce look as she wielded a gun in one hand and steered the car with another. Needless to say, the dark poster pledges high octane action mixed with the duo’s sizzling chemistry. Recently while sharing another behind-the-scenes glimpse of the film, Tiger said, “Heropanti level doubled up this sched! Shooting for one of the most challenging sequences! Can’t wait to share a glimpse of it! Witness it in cinemas this Eid on 29th April, 2022.”

It was on the special occasion of Tiger’s birthday, when the star announced that this Ahmed Khan actioner will hit the silver screens during Eid 2022. He said, ''Happy to announce that our film #Heropanti2 will be releasing in theatres near you on Eid 2022! Agli Eid bitayenge aapke saath.” Apart from this, Shroff also has Ganapath and the untitled sequel of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria was last seen alongside Ahan Shetty in the romantic actioner Tadap. She will also be sharing the screen space with John Abraham, Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor in Ek Villain Returns.

