3 generations of Bachchan ladies: Jaya, Shweta & Navya Naveli Nanda look mesmerizing in saree; PIC

It is always a delight to see ladies from the Bachchan family in one frame. Be it Jaya Bachchan, her daughter Shweta Bachchan or her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, all three are gorgeous. Imagine having them together in one picture, wouldn’t it be a picture-perfect frame? Well, today Shweta took to her Instagram handle to share a picture, wherein Bachchan ladies of all 3 generations, dressed in stunning saree’s are posing elegantly for a picture. We bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off this picture.