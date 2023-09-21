3 Idiots actor Akhil Mishra passes away in an accident; wife Suzanne Bernert mourns his demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Actor Akhil Mishra, who essayed the role of librarian Dubey in Aamir Khan’s film 3 Idiots, has passed away in an accident. He was 58. As per a report in ETimes, he was working in his kitchen when he slipped. His wife and actress Suzanne Bernert was reportedly in Hyderabad for a shoot when she found out about Akhil’s shocking demise. She immediately rushed back home.

Akhil Mishra’s body has reportedly been sent for post-mortem. Meanwhile, his wife Suzanne has been in shock since learning of his demise. She has been making arrangements and preparing for the cremation. “My heart is broken, my second half is gone,” ETimes quoted her saying.

About Akhil Mishra

Akhil Mishra has been a part of a number of films and television shows over the years. He was most popularly known for his role as Librarian Dubey in 3 Idiots, and Umed Singh Bundela in the TV show Uttaran. He has featured in films such as Don, Well Don Abba, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Bhopal: A Prayer For Rain, Gandhi My Father, and many others. Akhil Mishra was also seen in television shows such as Uttaran, Udaan, CID, Shrimaan Shrimati, Bharat Ek Khoj, Rajani, Princess Dollie Aur Uska Magic Bag, Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, among others.

