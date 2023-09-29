3 Idiots’ Akhil Mishra’s wife Suzanne Bernert clears air about his death: 'What happened, we'll never know’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Bollywood actor Akhil Mishra, who was well known for his character of librarian Dubey Ji in 2009’s 3 Idiots, passed away on September 21 at the age of 58. His death had not only shaken his fans but also the Bollywood fraternity as heartfelt condolences began pouring in after the news broke out. While it had been earlier reported that the actor passed away in an accident when he was working in the kitchen and slipped, now the late actor’s wife Suzanne Bernert has opened up on the unfortunate incident, stating “What actually happened, we will never know”, as rumors started to swirl around his death.

Suzanne Bernert opens up on Akhil Mishra’s death

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Suzanne discussed Akhil’s death after several rumors surfaced, and said, “What actually happened we will never know. He was conscious until he was taken to the hospital... spoke to our friends Vipul, Bhavesh, and Madan who took him. In the emergency room, he could still answer questions but then he passed away due to an internal hemorrhage at Bhaktivedanta Hospital.”

She further also mentioned that on the day of the incident, he had sent her a video stating the installation of a geyser and discussed coping with the loss. She said that while she is “happy” about not having regrets of missing out on anything and how they would talk about everything with each other.

Suzanne reminisces first meeting with Akhil

During the conversation, Suzanne opened up on her first meeting with the late actor and said that after landing in India, she began working on Astitva Ek Prem Kahani. She revealed that during that time, she met actor Varun Badola who recommended her for a role, and for the same, she was asked to meet Akhil.

“We met at a coffee shop for the first time, and I could instantly feel that we had some connection. Then, we became close friends but took some time to realize that our bond was more than just friendship. And when we finally declared our love for each other, everyone, including my mother, said that they had suspected it much before we understood,” mentioned Suzanne.

More about Akhil Mishra

The renowned actor was known for his role as Dubey Ji in 3 Idiots. Apart from that, he was also featured in the TV show Uttaran as Umed Singh Bundel and also appeared in Don and Well Done Abba.

