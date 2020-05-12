3 Idiots Climax 2.0: What if Pia and Rancho never reunited, how would you like their love story to end?

Pia and Rancho's love story was one of the many layers of 3 Idiots and a memorable one at that. Do you think Pia and Rancho's love story in 3 Idiots should have taken a different route?

's filmography is largely full of hits. Rightly known as 'Me Perfectionist', Aamir's films, more often than not, are a celebration at the box office. While his last film, Thugs of Hindostan, was not a winner and tanked massively, the actor's hit films outweigh the flop ones. Films like 3 Idiots, Dangal and PK are such films that continue to find a mention even today because of its huge box office business. In fact, 3 Idiots directed by Rajkummar Hirani set the box office cash registers ringing and opened the doors for Rs 200 crore club in Indian cinema.

The film starring Aamir, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Boman Irani is a masterpiece. It not only continues to entertain audiences to this day, but also made the Indian society reflect on its education system and conveyed the message of 'doing what you love'. Today, we decided to look at 3 Idiots' climax, well not exactly the climax since the film has two major endings, but re-imagined the conclusion a bit differently.

While the climax scene of 3 Idiots shows Rancho, Farhan Qureshi and Raju Rastogi delivering Pia's sister's baby and there's little to re-imagine it differently, we decided to fast forward to the group's reunion. Brought together by Chatur, Farhan and Raju are reunited at their ICE campus 10 years later to remind them about their bet. With Rancho out of the equation, the trio set on their journey to find him. With a stopover to rescue Pia from her wedding to Suhas, the trio head to Ladakh and eventually meet the real Phunsukh Wangdu.

While Chatur has only his eyes on winning the bet, Pia and Rancho's reunion and kiss is a sight to behold against the backdrop of the majestic Pangong Lake in Ladakh. But what if Pia would have never agreed to run away from her wedding. Considering that she inquires about Rancho only after she hops into the car, what if Rancho was already married? Worse yet, what if Chatur, Farhan and Raju would have never taken the efforts to track him down? Pia and Rancho's love story was one of the many layers of 3 Idiots and a memorable one at that.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Pia and Rancho's love story in 3 Idiots should have taken a different route? Let us know in the comments section on how you would like to change the ending of 3 Idiots.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×