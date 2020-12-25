3 Idiots turns 11: R Madhavan REVEALS he knew the Rajkumar Hirani directorial is going to be iconic

3 Idiots featured Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani and others in the lead roles. It was directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

It has been eleven years since 3 Idiots was rolled out into the theatres. Nevertheless, the film never lost its popularity and is everyone’s favorite even now. R Madhavan who played the role of Farhan Qureshi in the comedy-drama has some important anecdotes to share as it clocks eleven years. The actor reveals how he realized after reading the script that it would be a hit. He reportedly also told Rajkumar Hirani, the film’s director that it’s going to be difficult to beat it later.

Madhavan then mentions how he related to every aspect of the story and knew that it was supposed to be an iconic one. While recalling Farhan’s heartfelt conversation with his on-screen dad Parikshit Sahni, the 50-year old star states that every youngster had such a conversation with their parents sometimes. The actor further goes on to call it the most important film of his career. He reveals it is his visiting card to any industry.

Citing the reason behind the same, Madhavan further mentions that it was because of the impact the movie had over the youth. Apart from the South star, 3 Idiots also featured , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani, Mona Singh, and others in the lead roles. It has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It is based on Chetan Bhagat’s famous novel Five Point Someone: What not to do at IIT!” As for Madhavan, he has some interesting projects coming up one of which is Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

