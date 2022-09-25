3 Musketeers: Saba Pataudi shares rare PIC of Mansoor Ali Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Romesh Sharma

Saba Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan’s sister, is quite active on Instagram. She always shares old pictures of all family members from the family album. Her feed is filled with beautiful memories. Her collection is surely worth it. Recently, she shared a rare childhood picture of Sara Ali Khan and now Saba has shared an old picture of her late father Mansoor Ali Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. But it was her caption that grabbed our attention.

Taking to Instagram handle, Saba shared a monochrome photo in which Mansoor can be seen having a conversation with Amitabh and director Romesh Sharma. They can be seen wearing formal attire. She called the moment, 'A historical moment', and wrote, "The 3 Musketeers! When legends meet, history happens. A historical moment indeed! Copyright (c): ME. DO NOT use unless given credit or properly tagged. As I can't ruin this with my watermark either so please respect that.” As she shared the picture, fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section.