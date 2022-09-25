3 Musketeers: Saba Pataudi shares rare PIC of Mansoor Ali Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Romesh Sharma
Saba Pataudi always shares old pictures of family members.
Saba Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan’s sister, is quite active on Instagram. She always shares old pictures of all family members from the family album. Her feed is filled with beautiful memories. Her collection is surely worth it. Recently, she shared a rare childhood picture of Sara Ali Khan and now Saba has shared an old picture of her late father Mansoor Ali Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. But it was her caption that grabbed our attention.
Taking to Instagram handle, Saba shared a monochrome photo in which Mansoor can be seen having a conversation with Amitabh and director Romesh Sharma. They can be seen wearing formal attire. She called the moment, 'A historical moment', and wrote, "The 3 Musketeers! When legends meet, history happens. A historical moment indeed! Copyright (c): ME. DO NOT use unless given credit or properly tagged. As I can't ruin this with my watermark either so please respect that.” As she shared the picture, fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section.
On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday also Saba shared a video that compiled different moments and wrote, “HaPpY Birthday.......to Bhabs..And Happy Times ! Moments like this...is all that matters. Life..is a journey, of cherished memories. To many more..that lie ahead...Look forward to sharing them with U! Lots of Love. Some pics together n some random ones too!"
Take a look at the picture here:
Talking about Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, he was also the captain of the Indian cricket team. He played in 46 Test matches for India between 1961 and 1975.
