3 OGs COME TOGETHER TO CELEBRATE INDIA’S ORIGINAL CREAM

The world of skincare is ever-evolving, but amongst all that it has to offer, there exists one product that perpetually stands the test of time. Though it has been decades since the product was first formulated, it has retained its original formula, standing as a testament to the brand's uncompromising dedication to providing a timeless solution to achieve moisturized and supple skin.

Apart from its rich historical significance, the NIVEA Creme has earned its place as a trusted beauty product that provides EXTRA CARE across generations. The cream is befitting for all age groups, becoming an integral part of every Indian household.

A Pioneer in Inclusive Skincare

NIVEA Creme has garnered a name for itself in the market, all due to its versatility and inclusivity as it caters to varied skin types. This makes it a trusted, go-to cream that delivers intensive care whenever required. The efficacy remains unmatched, no matter where it is applied –- you can use it on the face, body, heels, or even the lips. With the ability to be used as a multipurpose solution, the product has integrated itself into daily life, becoming almost like a ritual that one cannot go without, for protection and care.

Texture, Fragrance, And Packaging

Apart from its functionality, the NIVEA Creme is known for its rich and creamy texture that protects the skin from dryness and damage during the winter season. It has a familiar comforting fragrance that’s been a real OG since day one. Plus, the "blue tin" packaging has become an iconic way to identify the product, adding to its visual appeal.

Celebrating the Legacy of the NIVEA Creme with #TheOGs Digital Campaign

The #TheOGs digital campaign solidifies the status of NIVEA Creme as the "original cream" in the realm of skincare, establishing a legacy that's built on the foundation of care and trust. The term "OG'' signifies the originality, authenticity, and timeless quality that sets this product apart in a market that’s otherwise saturated with a plethora of skincare options. People’s go-to solution for winter dryness, this cream is sure to be found in everyone’s vanity as it does what it says – protecting the skin against becoming dry and damaged, owing to the drop in temperature.

#TheOGs digital campaign has prominent personalities such as Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, and tennis champion Sania Mirza who are acknowledged as "The OGs" in their field, showcasing the versatility and shared legacy that they have just like the OG NIVEA Creme. This campaign unveils the timelessness of the icons and the beloved creme, establishing a connection between their enduring charm.

The Instagram campaign underlines NIVEA Creme's cult status and the popularity of the product among the Indian audience, especially during the colder months –- all thanks to its rich and moisturizing properties that work like a charm. So go ahead and purchase the iconic blue tin by NIVEA and embrace #TheOG Cream of India, this winter season.

