3 Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra movies that you should not miss as a Bollywood fan

Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra are among the most loved actors in Bollywood. They have given several memorable films to audiences, and whenever they come together on-screen, they leave fans swooning over the wonderful cinematic moments they bring to life. Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra movies have always lit up the big screen, from intense, thrilling films to adorable romances.

Moreover, Shahid and Priyanka are versatile actors and own every role they play, which is reflected in their chemistry. Are you interested in watching a film that features the duo together? If yes, then here is a list of 3 Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra movies

Top 3 Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra movies together

1. Kaminey (2009)

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Amole Gupte

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Where to Watch: Netflix

The first time audiences got to see a movie of Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra together was with Kaminey. It marked their first collaboration, during which their unique and fresh pairing brought authenticity to the screen. In the film, Shahid plays the dual roles of Guddu and Charlie, twins with opposite personalities. At the same time, Priyanka Chopra portrays the role of Sweety, Guddu's feisty and loyal love interest.

The actors' chemistry is more layered and intense as they try to survive the chaos and threats lurking around them. Chopra's strong character complements Kapoor's sensitive Guddu, offering a refreshing take on love. So, undoubtedly, its presence enhances the Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra movie list.

2. Teri Meri Kahaani (2012)

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Prachi Desai

IMDB Rating: 4.9/10

Genre: Romance, Drama

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Another Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra movie together is Teri Meri Kahaani, a romantic drama with a unique storyline. Its plot tells three love stories set in different eras– 1910, 1960, and 2012. So, the lead pair effortlessly transitions between different characters, storylines, and situations, showcasing their talent. Kapoor plays the roles of Javed, Govind, and Krish, while Priyanka portrays Aradhana, Rukhsar, and Radha.

Whether the vintage romance from the 1910s or the modern-day dating in 2012, the film's different setting, Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra's chemistry keeps the audiences engaged. Although not their most critically acclaimed work, Teri Meri Kahaani is an important movie by Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra for its attempt to showcase varied narratives.

3. 36 China Town (2006)

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan

IMDB Rating: 5.6/10

Genre: Mystery, Comedy, Thriller

Where to Watch: Zee5

In 36 China Town, Shahid Kapoor is paired with Kareena Kapoor. Subhash Ghai directed it, and it was the official adaptation of the 1992 American film Once Upon a Crime. In the movie, Kapoor plays Raj, a struggling actor, while Kareena plays Priya, a woman caught in a web of suspense.

Though the movie is a mystery thriller, the chemistry and flirtation between Raj and Priya added a refreshing dose of fun. Their chemistry was understated yet charming, showing hints of, and Priyanka made a special appearance in the film. She plays the wife of Inspector Karan, played by Akshaye Khanna, who solves the murder mystery.

This list of Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra movies showcases their different shades of chemistry. Kaminey shows intense love amid violence, while Teri Meri Kahaani focuses on timeless romance. Priyanka makes a small special appearance in Shahid's 36 China Town.

It highlights how the actors have adapted to different genres and roles, which speaks volumes about their talents. We see how well they complement each other on screen. Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra's movies may not be much together, but each holds a distinct place in Bollywood's cinematic landscape. For fans, these films aren't just about great performances but about how two great performers can create magic on screen.

Which is your favorite Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra movie? Let us know in the comments!

