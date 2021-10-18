3 Years of Badhaai Ho: How Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao were the brightest shining stars in this important film

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao made us laugh, cry, smile and even mildly shocked us with their film Badhaai Ho. Today, director Amit Sharma's Badhaai Ho clocks three years and we've come a long way since then. For the unversed, Badhaai Ho revolves around the topic of late pregnancy and this progressive entertainer tackled it with a slice of humour and drama.

While Ayushmann and Sanya were at the front of this story, the film's heart was Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The two senior actors marked a comeback of sorts with this family drama which also featured the late veteran actor Surekha Sikri. The film was not only loved by audiences but also drove home the message of inclusivity and had a positive impact.

Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao as the middle-aged couple who get pregnant in the film successfully managed to break down the stigma around geriatric mothers. The not-so-talked about topic got the discussion about society shaming due to late pregnancies going. For the uninitiated, geriatric mothers are mum's who are parenting infants at the age of 40 and above.

During the film's promotions, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao acknowledged that they were blown away by the script. However, Gajraj Rao was not entirely sure of doing the film. During an appearance on a reality show, Rao recounted he was unsure about saying yes to the film due to the unconventional character.