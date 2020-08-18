3 years of Bareilly Ki Barfi: 5 reasons to watch the Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao & Kriti Sanon starrer

The romantic-comedy titled Bareilly Ki Barfi has recenly completed three years of its release into the theatres. Read on to know as to why it is a must-watch for everyone.

Multiple movies are produced in Bollywood every year but there are only a few of them that finally win the hearts of the audience. At a time when the mainstream audience is always on the lookout for action thrillers or romantic dramas, there are certain movies that do wonders despite not being a part of these particular genres. We can take many names here but the movie that we will be talking about now is Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, this movie was released in 2017 and received a humongous response from the audience. Ashwini Iyer Tiwari directed this romantic comedy that also featured Pankaj Tripathi, Seema Pahwa, and others in pivotal roles. Set against the backdrop of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, this movie won the hearts of the audience with its amazing plot and stellar star cast. As it has completed three years of its release, we look into the reasons as to why it’s a must-watch for everyone.

Star cast

One of the main reasons to watch Bareilly Ki Barfi is, of course, its talented star cast comprising of some brilliant contemporary actors including Ayushmann Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, and Kriti Sanon. Every one of them has put in their best efforts in making the plot look realistic as well as entertaining to the audience.

Heart touching plot

Very few people are aware of the fact that the movie’s plot is loosely inspired by a French novel titled Ingredients of Love. The makers have changed the plot for the movie in such a manner that no one can have the slightest feeling that it should have been based in France instead of UP! The storyline includes all elements of entertainment including romance and comedy which is put to life by the award-winning stars.

Location

As has been mentioned above, the movie is set against the backdrop of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. Instead of filming it in some exotic foreign location, the makers chose to make it in India so that the audience connects to it in a better way. And guess what! The idea definitely worked here.

Music

Right from Twist Kamariya to Sweety Tera Drama, the peppy numbers from the romantic-drama will make you groove to their beats. Moreover, the romantic track Nazm Nazm continues to be a chartbuster even now.

Epic dialogues

Another strong point about the movie is its amazing dialogues that are sure to entertain the audience. For instance, we can immediately relate to Ayushmann Khurrana’s character when he says ‘Depress karna bheja tha, impress karke aa gaye ho’ . We are also left in splits when Rajkummar Rao says ‘Lakhsmi ji ki kripa se paisa toh itna hai ki Dhanteras pe aapki ki dukaan khareed ke aap hi ko gift kar de!’

