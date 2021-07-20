3 Years of Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor shares happy memories with Ishaan Khatter & director Shashank Khaitan.

It's midweek celebrations for Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor as the duo's film Dhadak clocks three years today. While Dhadak was Ishaan's second film after Beyond The Clouds, it was Janhvi's debut film which launched her career in Bollywood. The film was a remake of the original superhit Marathi film Sairat which earned several awards and was a critically acclaimed. Director Shashank Khaitan helmed the Hindi remake which opened to mixed reviews and responses.

Today, as Dhadak clocks three years, Khaitan took to social media to drop some appreciation for Ishaan and Janhvi as he reflected on their onscreen love story. Sharing a photo from the film's sets, Khaitan wrote, "Love u kids..keep laughing like this forever (hug emojis)."

Ishaan and Janhvi both reposted the super happy photo on their respective Instagram Story. Janhvi wrote, "Love you Shash forever grateful and thankful for this experience," as she tagged and Ishaan as well.

As for Ishaan, the young star wrote, "Big Love Shashman. Happy 3 years of Dhadak." Apart from Shashank Khaitan, Janhvi Kapoor also shared a series of memorable photos from her debut film. She captioned it, "#Dhadak Always special. For the people, the memories, the lessons and all of the love."

Take a look at all the posts below:

