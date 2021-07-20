3 years of Dhadak: See BTS video of Ishaan Khatter diving into a pond full of snakes for Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak clocked three years. We bring you some interesting BTS reveals. Check it out.

Dhadak was among the most anticipated films of 2018. The reason being, it was late actor ’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film. She appeared in the movie alongside Ishaan Khatter. Dhadak is the official Hindi remake of the Marathi film Sairat. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak released on July 20, 2018. From the title track of Dhadak to Zingaat and Pehli baar, songs of the film were a blockbuster and fans love it to date. Janhvi and Ishaan won hearts for their performance in the movie.

Their on-screen presence created so much buzz, wouldn't it be interesting to see the process of them effectuating the movie?

In order to achieve a perfect shot, the actors of the film underwent risky tasks. In one such incident, Ishaan was reportedly told to dive in a baoli in Udaipur for a romantic scene but was never made aware of the actual risk. A day before the shoot, Ishaan was told that a snake was found in the pond. However, director Shashank later revealed that the baoli actually had several snakes.

In a video interview with Dharma Productions, Shashank calmly said, “When we reached the talaab a day before the shoot, there were snakes in the water.” Shocked, Janhvi said, “Snakes! I thought there was one snake”. “No, there were snakes, multiple snakes in the water,” said Shashank clearing her doubt.

Watch Video:

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter shared a great rapport with each other on-screen. Here’s the proof. Back then, the actress dropped a BTS picture from the sets of Dhadak. Janhvi was seen laughing her heart out with Ishaan.

Their contagious energy and friendship can be seen clearly in another video. Janhvi can be seen referring to her co-star as a "kid". Meanwhile, Ishaan also pointed out Janhvi’s irritating habit of putting her nose in everybody’s business.

Catch the video:

