3 years of Hindi Medium: 5 reasons why Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar's comedy drama is a must watch for everyone

3 Years of Hindi Medium: As the Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar starrer completes three years today, Pinkvilla brings forward five reasons to watch this entertaining comedy-drama.

Irrfan Khan was considered one of Bollywood’s finest actors for all the obvious reasons. The much-loved actor left for his heavenly abode on April 29, 2020, leaving many of his fans and well-wishers teary-eyed. His sudden demise has left behind a void in the Hindi film industry which will be impossible to fill for a very long time. For the unversed, Irrfan Khan had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and was receiving treatment for the same.

Needless to say, the late actor’s legacy will be remembered forever by everyone through the medium of his movies. The amazing roles that he had played in these movies will always help the fans to cherish the fond memories left behind by him. Irrfan Khan had acted in various critically acclaimed movies one of which is Hindi Medium that was released back in 2017. The actor had put his best foot forward to give a stellar performance in the comedy-drama.

Apart from Irrfan Khan, the movie also features Saba Qamar, Dishita Sehgal, and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead roles. Hindi Medium’s story chronicles around a couple, Raj and Mita who leave no stones unturned to get their daughter Pia admitted to one of the most prestigious schools in Delhi. In the midst of all this, they go through a lot of turmoil, meet different people, and even resort to lies so as to get their daughter admitted to the school just for the sake of raising their status in the society. At last, something happens which makes them change their decision. Hindi Medium received a positive response from the audience because of its interesting plot and impressive star cast. As the movie completes 3 years today, Pinkvilla brings to you five reasons why this comedy-drama is a must-watch for all the movie lovers.

Here are the reasons why Hindi Medium is a must-watch for everyone:

1. Late Irrfan Khan as Raj Batra

Irrfan Khan aptly portrays the role of a Chandni Chowk based boutique owner, Raj Batra in the movie who goes to every extent to keep his wife and daughter happy. His comic dialogues are like an icing on the cake and further add weightage to the humorous elements in the movie. Moreover, Irrfan’s fresh on-screen chemistry with Saba Qamar is also something to watch out for in Hindi Medium. Overall, the actor brings a different kind of dynamism through his acting in the movie.

2. Saba Qamar as Mita

Hindi Medium marks the debut of Pakistani beauty Saba Qamar in Bollywood. Needless to say, Saba wins hearts with the portrayal of the role of the very beautiful and confident Mita Batra whose only dream is to live at a prestigious place in Delhi and get her daughter Pia admitted to one of the prestigious schools of the area. Just like Irrfan, Saba’s epic dialogues will leave the audience go ROFL during some of the scenes in the movie.

3. A reality check on the education system

The movie’s storyline tries to create an awareness in the minds of the audience regarding the present education system in the country which is not at all perfect. The plot focuses on how most of the Indian parents give more importance to getting their children admitted into fancy schools thereby ignoring the point that this might put pressure on young minds. It also showcases how a certain section of people consider Hindi as a language of the poor, a notion that has left parents with no choice but to get their children enrolled in English medium schools. It’s almost like you automatically get promoted to an ‘elite’ class (in Mita’s words) if you know how to speak English. This is really sad but it’s reality!

4. Parent-child relationship

Hindi medium beautifully explores the unconditional bond between parents and their children. It shows the hard work and dedication they give to ensure that their kids are not deprived of anything in life. This is showcased with the example of Raj and Mita who leave no stone unturned to secure their daughter Pia’s future by getting her enrolled in a prestigious educational institution.

5. Music

Hindi Medium includes some of the best songs that still continue to be an all-time favourite of music lovers. Be it Guru Randhawa’s Suit Suit or be it Sukhbir and Ikka Singh’s Oh Ho Ho Ho, these songs can make anyone groove to their beats. Another amazing number is Ek Jindari crooned by Taniska Sanghvi which will literally give you goosebumps.

