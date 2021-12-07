3 years of Kedarnath: 5 BTS photos of Sara Ali Khan & Sushant Singh Rajput that are etched in our memory

Feels like just yesterday when fans saw Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput portraying a beautiful love story in the scenic view of Kedarnath. Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, this romantic drama narrated an inter-faith love story between a wealthy Brahmin girl, Mukku and a reserved Muslim porter, Mansoor. As love blooms between the two, so does the revolt from the society which includes familial disapproval and caste difference. Their pure love is put to test amid nature’s wrath as the couple are forced to survive against uncontrollable elements. From melodious tracks to picturesque cinematography, Kedarnath is a complete package filled with emotions, entertainment and love. Today, the film is celebrating its third anniversary and on this special occasion, here, we have curated a few gorgeous behind-the-scenes photos of the main leads of the film.

Happy faces

In this BTS photo, Sara Ali Khan and the late Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen enjoying a delicious meal together. Embracing the sunlight, the duo share an infectious smile as the camera captures them.

From Kedarnath to Andromeda

On the death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to pay a hearty tribute to him. While doing so, Sara also penned an emotional caption that read, “Whenever I needed help, advice or a laugh you were always there. You introduced me to the world of acting, made me believe that dreams could come true, and gave me all that I have today. Still can’t believe you’re gone. But every time I look at the stars, the rising sun or the moon I know you’re here. From Kedarnath to Andromeda.”

Smiling hearts

Here, once again Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen having a gala time together. It appears the two are laughing at some inside joke. Take a look:

That feeling

Keeping up with the trajectory of smiling brightly like sunshine, Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen having a ball as they shoot for the film together. This photo made its way online during the promotion stage of the film.

Fed up

It appears that both Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput shared a great bond of camaraderie with each other and the below photo is a testimony to it. The photos sees Sara behaving like a diva, whereas the Mansoon to her Mukku, is quite fed up with her nautanki.

ALSO READ| Kedarnath clocks 2 years: 5 reasons to watch the late Sushant Singh Rajput & Sara Ali Khan starrer