3 years of Luka Chuppi: 5 epic scenes from the Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon starrer that make it a fun rom-com

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi has clocked three years today, on the 1st of March. The romantic comedy was directed by Laxman Utekar and produced under the banner of Maddock Films. Luka Chuppi traces the story of a television reporter Vinod (Guddu) Kumar Shukla, essayed by Kartik Aaryan, and his intern Rashmi Trivedi, played by Kriti. Guddu and Rashmi soon fall in love but decide to try a live-in relationship for 20 days before taking the plunge. However, trouble, chaos, and confusion ensue, after their traditional families assume that they are in fact married to each other.

Apart from Kartik and Kriti, the film features Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Vinay Pathak, and Alka Amin in pivotal roles. Released theatrically in 2019, Luka Chuppi mostly received positive responses from critics and fans alike. The romantic comedy not only ends with a moral, but it also has quite a few hilarious scenes sprinkled throughout the movie.

As Luka Chuppi turns three, let us have a look at a few of these funny scenes from the film.

1. Guddu Shukla’s emotional goodbye

After Guddu Shukla proposes marriage to his girlfriend Rashmi Trivedi, the latter suggests they try out a live-in relationship first. They decide to spend 20 days together in Gwalior, where they are on a work trip. When leaving his house and family in Mathura, Guddu becomes quite emotional, as he hugs all his family members, bidding them goodbye. While his family is quite shocked and confused by his behaviour, Guddu behaves like the traditional newly-wedded wife who leaves her parents’ house after marriage.

2. Kaunsi Biwi???

Pretending to be someone you are not can be tough, especially when you are forced to live a lie. The same was the case with Guddu and Rashmi. After they move in together, a curious and nosey neighbour, Mrs Shrivastava, keeps on visiting them and quizzing them about details of their marriage, as the wedding date and album. One day, the neighbour asks a rather sleepy Guddu about his wife and he replies saying “Kaunsi Biwi?”. Mrs Shrivastava is shocked to hear this and then asks him how many wives he has.

3. Guddu’s nephew’s sweet blackmailing

Guddu and Rashmi’s lie gets caught, and that too by none other than the former’s young nephew. The kid tells the couple that he knows they are not married. As a resort to convincing the child to not reveal their truth, Guddu has to bribe him with a cycle worth Rs. 8000. When the elders in the house question the child about his cycle, he tells them that his uncle gifted it to him. But didn’t he want a video game worth Rs 500 only, he is asked. Guddu’s nephew promptly replies that he will get that too.

4. Babulal brings Guddu’s family home

Babulal, Guddu’s relative, notices him with Rashmi in public and follows them home. When he sees their fake wedding pictures together, he is shocked and assumes that Guddu and Rashmi eloped and got married to each other. The next day, he brings Guddu’s entire family to his home and reveals this to them. However, Guddu and Rashmi are unable to open up about their secret and play along with the assumption.

5. Mobile ka data khatam ho gaya

Guddu and Rashmi start living and behaving like a married couple, however, it irks them that they are not wedded. The lovebirds make numerous attempts at getting married in secret, however, they all fail. One such attempt was when Guddu and Rashmi decide to make things official with Guddu’s colleague and friend Abbas’ help. Dressed in their pajamas, Guddu and Rashmi start taking rounds of the fire, with their pajama strings tied. Abbas plays a mantra on his phone, however, his mobile data gets exhausted right then, and the custom is left unfinished.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan & Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush to release during Sankranti 2023 weekend