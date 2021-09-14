3 years of Manmarziyaan: Taapsee Pannu, Vicky & Abhishek starrer’s soundtracks are tales of love & heartbreak

Anurag Kashyap’s directorial Manmarziyaan starring , Vicky Kaushal, and Abhishek Bachchan was celebrated as a new-age love story. The film also impressed the critics greatly. While it may have not been a super hit film at the box office, Manmarziyaan was praised by millions. The movie’s 14 song soundtrack also left the audience impressed. From sad to romantic to dance number, the soundtracks exude Punjabi vibes. Each song from the movie had something to offer to Bollywood buffs. The movie is set in Amritsar and requires a touch of Punjabi, well, Trivedi and Shellee did complete justice to it.

Manmarziyan is a film that came that managed to make everyone laugh and cry at the same time. It was a modern-day love story. Rumi played by Taapsee was an eccentric, impatient girl who was head over heels in love with DJ Sands played by Vicky Kaushal. However, Vicky is shown as commitment-phobic. Later, Abhishek Bachchan aka Robbie Bhatia marries Rumi who is heartbroken over DJ Sands’ betrayal. While the storyline was impressive, the songs were a superhit. From Daryaa to Sacchi Mohabbat, each song was written and composed carefully. Most of the songs help plump out the feelings of the characters. As the movie clock three years today, let's take a trip down memory lane and watch some of the beautiful songs from the movie here.

Daryaa

The song brings fore the complexities between the three characters in the movie- Rumi, Robbie and Vicky. Singers Ammy Virk and Shahid Mallya have sung the track beautifully.

F for Fyaar

F for Fyaar is a peppy number that brings out the complications of modern-day romance. The song has been composed by Amit Trivedi, and sung by Mast Ali and Sikander Kahlon

Chonch Ladhiyaan

Simply a romantic track from the movie. Chonch Ladhiyaan is Amit Trivedi’s composition. Harshdeep Kaur and ghazal singer Jazim Sharma's powerful vocals adds vibrance to the beautiful song. Chonch Ladhiyaan is a potential entry in the playlist of every die-hard romantic.

Hallaa

Haunting, emotional and powerful. The song has passion and shows the complex love triangle. Hallaa is a lyrical sung by Jyoti Nooran and Romy.

Grey Walaa Shade

The song is a mixture of Hindi with a dash of English and Punjabi. The song Grey Walaa Shade brings the grey side of love through it.

Jaisi Teri Marzi

Amit Trivedi's composition combined with Harshdeep Kaur and Bhanu Pratap Singh’s beautiful vocals adds vibrance to Shellee's stunning lyrics. This song is all about essence and feeling of first love.