3 Years of Raazi: 5 heartbreaking moments from Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal's film that will leave you teary eyed

As Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's film Raazi clocks 3 years, we take a look at the heartbreaking moments in the story. The Meghna Gulzar directorial managed to leave audiences in awe.

A film that managed to leave an indelible imprint on people's hearts due to the terrific direction and performances was Raazi. The 2018 spy thriller stars and Vicky Kaushal in the lead role and is based on the book 'Calling Sehmat'. Alia essayed the role of Sehmat while Vicky portrayed the role of a Pakistani army officer, Iqbal under the direction of Meghna Gulzar. From music to performances, everything about this film managed to impress audiences, and hence, it bagged several awards and accolades as well.

Today, as the Alia and Vicky starrer turns 3, we look back at the 5 heartbreaking moments from Sehmat's story that continue to move audiences to tears. The film revolves around a young girl Sehmat (Alia Bhatt) from Kashmir who is married off to a Pakistani officer Iqbal (Vicky Kaushal) after her patriot father appeals to her to get training and put duty to her nation first. She agrees and goes to Pakistan as a spy and while she is there, she gives crucial information to India to help them fight the 1971 war. However, she also falls in love with Iqbal and has to take some life-risking actions to protect herself and her identity as a spy. Amid this, there were 5 scenes that broke every movie buff's hearts.

Take a look:

1. When Alia's character Sehmat leaves her parents house during song Dilbaro

One of the heartbreaking moments that always manages to leave the audience teary-eyed is when Sehmat aka Alia is leaving her father's house in India after marriage with Iqbal. The melodious voice of Harshdeep Kaur and the meaningful lyrics by Gulzar explain the agony of a girl's heart leaving her parents' house forever. Alia's terrific act in the song elevates the sequence to another level.

2. When Sehmat runs over a servant with her car and cries alone late

As a spy when Alia aka Sehmat begins snooping around, the first one to get suspicious of her is a trusted servant of Iqbal's family Abdul. When he finds out that Sehmat is a spy, he runs to tell Iqbal's father and family. However, Sehmat, who has vowed to put the nation first ahead of herself, decides to run him over with a car. The moment comes as a turning point in the plot and takes a heavy emotional toll on Sehmat. We see her crying her heart out in the following sequences and with her, each audience member bawled their eyes out.

3. When Iqbal aka Vicky confronts Sehmat about being a spy

One of the scenes in the climax of Raazi is when Iqbal finally realizes that he is married to an Indian spy who has been supplying intel about Pakistan to her India, he is heartbroken. However, just like Sehmat, he too has vowed to put his nation first, and hence, he confronts her. But, before he can expose her, Sehmat finds out and points a gun at him. Both Iqbal and Sehmat can be seen heartbroken at that moment as both chose duty to their country over love. The scene never fails to make everyone emotional.

4. When Iqbal dies in a blast and Sehmat breaks down and leaves for her home

When Alia aka Sehmat has been confronted by her husband Iqbal, Khalid Mir (Jaideep Ahlawat) asks his team to kill her, else she could be caught and it could be a threat to India. However, Sehmat switched places with another woman who gets confronted by Iqbal. Unfortunately, Iqbal ends up dying in a blast. In the scene where Sehmat sees how Iqbal, her husband, has died due to her actions, she is completely lost and broken. Post this, we get to see how deep Sehmat's grief was as she lost the one person she truly loved. Not just this, she was also shocked to see how Mir was all set to sacrifice her life too, despite her making so many sacrifices for the country. She yearns and cries in front of Khalid Mir about going back home and once she crosses the border, she breaks down.

5. When Sehmat is all alone at the end of the film

It seems that Meghna saved the biggest heartbreak for the last as, towards the end of the film, we get to see Sehmat sitting alone in a house in the middle of nowhere. We can see her looking out of the window at her free nation but with a numb expression. The heartbreaking scene indicates that 'casualties of war' sometimes are not just at the border but even inside the nation in the unnamed heroes like Sehmat.

