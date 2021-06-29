  1. Home
3 years of Sanju: Here’s how lean Ranbir Kapoor transformed into a hunk Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani’s film

Sanju marked the second collaboration between director Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor after PK.
Sanju directed by Rajkumar Hirani and written by Abhijat Joshi emerged to be one of the most successful films in Hindi cinema. The gripping tale is a biopic of prolific actor Sanjay Dutt, who got a whole new lease of a career with Rajkumar’s ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’. Sanjay and Rajkumar later collaborated on ‘Lage Rahe Munna Bhai’ and the actor even played a heartwrenching cameo in Aamir Khan-led ‘PK’. By Rajkumar Hirani’s own admission, he was fascinated by the multi-faceted life of Sanjay Dutt which went beyond the realms of cinema and included his personal life, family, politics, and court cases. 

Ranbir Kapoor appeared in the very last scene of ‘PK’ as an alien from the same planet as Aamir, thus began the collaboration between the actor and director. Ranbir Kapoor mentioned that he was not entirely invested in the idea of the Sanjay Dutt biopic till he read the script which swept him off his feet. Ranbir had to play Sanjay in many phases of his life, which means a whole different mindset and character traits depending on the situation. It also means that Ranbir had to physically transform himself several times in the film. For most of his career, Ranbir had a lean physique but he bulked up for ‘Sanju’.

Take a look at the transformation:

During the making of the film, Ranbir revealed that in order to bulk up for the part, he was eating eight meals a day and would often get up at 3 in the morning for his protein shakes. He said, “Sanjay Dutt represents the epitome of bodybuilding and I could not screw that up”. Ranbir garnered a more muscular look than any of his previous films and the efforts were appreciated on-screen. Sanju co-starring Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Vicky Kaushal, and Paresh Rawal amongst others turned out to be a blockbuster.

Anonymous 19 hours ago

Do not break, take water in your mouth so as not to make dust

Anonymous 1 day ago

Uncle drugbir on steroids. Thanks

Anonymous 2 days ago

outstanding RK

Anonymous 2 days ago

STEROIDS

Anonymous 2 days ago

Boring fake nepo

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranbot Kapoor was phenomenal in this crappy movie.

Anonymous 2 days ago

RK has done an outstanding job in this film. Best actor.

Anonymous 3 days ago

best movie! best actor