3 years of Sanju: Three reasons why Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal starrer continues to rule hearts

Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal etc in key roles, clocked three years of the release today.

Rajkumar Hirani is truly the man with the ‘Midas’ touch as all of his films not just got the cash registers ringing at the box office but also continue to be fondly remembered even after years of release. The filmmaker is known for making content driven films and his unique style of storytelling reinforces his passion and love for the craft. Among this was 2018 release Sanju starring , , Ahuja, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Maniesha Koirala and Dia Mirza.

For the uninitiated, Sanju happens to be a biopic on Sanjay Dutt and gives a glimpse of his life and the struggle he faced in his life. Ranbir was seen stepping into Sanjay’s shoes for the movie and managed to win hearts with his performance. Interestingly, Paresh played the role of Sunil Dutt in the movie and his equation with Ranbir also grabbed a lot of attention. Interestingly, although it’s been three years of the release of Sanju, the movie continues to be among the audience’s top favourites. On this occasion, we revisit 3 reasons the film made an impact and why we love it!

Ranbir Kapoor’s transformation as Sanju

While there’s no doubt that Ranbir Kapoor is a talent par excellence, director Rajkumar Hirani left no stone unturned to push him out of his comfort zone to not just look like Sanju but become Sanju. The actor and filmmaker worked closely on the look, with several look tests and workshops to capture the finer nuances of the character.

Intriguing narrative

The film was engaging and engrossing right till the very end. It was indeed a difficult task for the makers given the fact that the public knew the life and story of the central character. However, the way Rajkumar Hirani narrated the story and the sensitivity with which he handled the narrative left us wanting more!

Rajkummar Hirani's success ratio

The filmmaker has established himself as a brand that’s both credible and inventive. This was evidently visible through his blockbusters right from 3 Idiots, Munnabhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munnabhai, PK to Sanju. With every movie, Hirani has not just been setting a benchmark in filmmaking but these movies have also managed to set the box office on fire as well. Besides, the filmmaker's line of work also speaks volumes for how Hirani manages to bring out the best in his artists.

Credits :Pinkvilla

