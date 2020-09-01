3 years of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: 5 reasons to watch Ayushmann Khurrana & Bhumi Pednekar's romantic comedy

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar collaborated for the second consecutive time in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The romantic comedy was released in 2017.

The Bollywood film industry has witnessed the making of numerous movies right from the beginning. Be it action dramas or be it content-driven movies, there is not a single genre in which experiments have not been done. Today, we will be talking about a movie that not only grabbed headlines upon its release but also won accolades from the audience and the film critics owing to its unique content. Yes, we are talking about Shubh Mangal Saavdhan here.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, the romantic comedy drama has been directed by R.S. Prasanna and helmed by Aanand L. Rai. Very few people are aware of the fact it happens to be a remake of a Tamil movie titled Kalyana Samayal Saadham. The interesting part here is that the movie has completed three years of its release today. Let us look into some of the main reasons as to why it makes for an entertaining watch.

Content

One of the main reason to watch this romantic comedy is the unique theme based on which it has been made. Impotency and erectile dysfunction are serious issues but are hardly talked about openly out of embarrassment. However, the makers have done a great job by highlighting the issue by including it within the story of a relatable family drama.

The lead pair

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar collaborated for the first time in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The pair teamed up for the second time in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and did wonders yet again. After having played a married couple in their first movie, they perfectly ace their characters as a soon-to-be –married couple in the second one.

Stellar star cast

Apart from the lead pair, the credit for the movie’s success also goes to the rest of the star cast who has left no stone unturned in giving spectacular performances. Be it Seema Bhargava Pahwa who plays the role of Bhumi’s on-screen mother or be it Chittaranjan Tripathy who plays Ayushmann’s on-screen father, everyone has done their part well in the rom-com.

Dialogues

Another highlighting factor in the movie is the epic and at the same time, humourous dialogues. For instance, the audience go ROFL when Ayushmann Khurrana says, “Sab meri shaadi ke piche aise pade huye the, jaise India ka GDP meri shaadi pe depend karta hai.” And there is another one that goes this way, “Joint family ke tanon mein badi power hoti hai.” These amazing one-liners are not only witty but also chucklesome.

Music

Rather than any foot-tapping music, the movie includes some catchy and lyrically apt songs like ‘Rocket Saiyyan.’ Apart from that, another song titled ‘Kanha’ makes for an amazing combination of folk and classical music.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana says Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is NOT a message oriented film; Calls it an ‘entertainer’

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×