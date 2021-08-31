3 Years of Stree: Plot to Dialogues; 5 things to expect from the horror comedy's sequel

, who made her debut with the 2010 release Teen Patti, managed to won millions of hearts with her stint as Arohi in the 2013 release Aashiqui 2. And while it’s been over a decade since Shraddha had stepped into the showbiz world, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actress has successfully managed to impress the audience with her acting prowess and her versatility. Over the years, Shraddha has tried hands on different genres be it musical drama, romance drama, dance drama and more.

Among these, Shraddha made headlines when she tried hands on horror comedy genre with the 2018 release Stree. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Stree also featured Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead. The movie had opened to rave reviews and managed to win hearts. Interestingly, Stree had an open ending which left the audience wanting a sequel. And while the movie is completing three years of release, the speculations for Stree 2 continues to be rife. So as Stree turns 3 today, here’s what we can expect from the sequel.

Plotline

The open ending of Stree has left several people wondering what will be coming next in this horror comedy. The last scene of the movie featured Shraddha Kapoor getting hold of the Stree’s braid. This scene implied several theories which could possibly be the base for Stree 2. One such possibility is that Shraddha Kapoor might emerge as a witch in the sequel who has now claimed Stree’s power through her braid. On the other hand, there’s another possibility, that Shraddha, who has now claimed the Stree’s power will now head to another city, another adventure and become a successful ghostbuster.

Cast

Stree came with an interesting ensemble of cast which managed to do complete justice to their respective roles. There is a possibility that makers will retain the original cast of Shraddha and Rajkummar. On the other hand, the makers can bring in some new faces as the cast and even as the lead antagonist.

Spooky Sets

Spooky sets play a key role in horror stories and Stree was no different. The makers had shot the movie in a small town called Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh. The fort did add to the spooky vibe of the storyline. Keeping up with this trajectory, Stree 2 will also once again come up with yet another spooky destination to give an eerie vibe to the viewers.

Dialogues

Apart from an impressive cast and storyline, Stree also grabbed attention for its dialogues which added to the humour quotient of the show. Similarly, the Stree 2 is likely to have some hilarious punchline as well that will make it another laughter riot.

Pankaj Tripathi and his Shama