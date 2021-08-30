3 years of Stree: Sachin and Jigar recalls making music for the horror comedy: It was a ride we really enjoyed

One of the most popular Bollywood Singers and music composer duo Sachin and Jigar talk about making music for the movie Stree as it completes 3 years in the industry. They say that the idea behind the hit music of the film was to fit it into the genre of horror comedy and to make sure that the presence of the ghost is felt and implied in a certain way.

The film, which completes three years of release on Tuesday, featured Rajkummar Rao and in the lead.

The music album of 'Stree' comprises five chartbusters namely, 'Milegi milegi', 'Nazar na lag jaye', 'Dil ka darzi', 'Kamariya' and 'Aao kabhi haveli pe'.

Talking about the idea behind the film's music, the musical duo say in a joint statement: "The idea behind making music for 'Stree' was to make an album which defines the horror-comedy genre. Not all horror stories have horror music. With Dinesh Vijan, Amar and Raj & DK, it was a ride we really enjoyed. All the songs have an undertone of the ghost which is not on the nose, but the presence of the ghost is implied in a certain way."

Sachin-Jigar's hit music albums include 'Badlapur', 'Meri Pyaari Bindu', 'ABCD 2', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Go Goa Gone' and 'Roohi'.

Also read| EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor replaces Abhishek Bachchan in John Abraham’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake