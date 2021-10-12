3 years of Tumbbad: Lesser known facts of this period horror film that will blow your mind

Helmed jointly by Rahi Anil Barve and Anand Gandhi, Tumbbad is a 2018 period horror movie starring Sohum Shah in the lead role. Set against the backdrop of the 20th century, the plot of the movie follows the life of Vinayak Rao and his search for a hidden treasure in a village namely, Tumbbad. The story is based on the Goddess of Prosperity who gives birth to 160 million deities. However, her firstborn and the most beloved offspring turns greedy for gold and food, thereby giving rise to a vicious cycle of selfishness and greed. Now, on Tuesday, October 12, the movie is celebrating its third anniversary and on the special occasion, here we bring you fascinating trivias about the movie that will leave you astonished.

Lesser-known facts about Tumbbad

Tumbbad became the first ever Indian movie to open the prestigious Venice International Film Critics’s week

All the rainy scenes in the movie are real. The movie was shot over four monsoons in total.

Indian mythology has no trace of the deity Hastar. The demon god who initiates the eternal cycle of greed finds no mention anywhere, just as the film claims that he will never be worshipped.

For those unversed, actor Mohammad Samad essayed two roles in the movie. One was Pandurang aka Vinayak’s son and the other being Vinayak’s grandmother.

The movie was completed over a period of six years.

Director Rahi Anil Barve reportedly wrote the first draft of the film back in 1997, when he was just 18-years-old.

Tumbbad was reportedly shot at places where people had not visited for 100 years.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was initially roped in to headline the central character back in 2008. However, due to financial reasons the movie was shelved at the time.

The title of the movie is reportedly borrowed from Shripad Narayan Pendse’s novel ‘Tumbadche Khot’.

The movie was dubbed multiple times because the rain would mask other sounds in the background. Also, another reason for the movie to be dubbed repeatedly was that the lead actor of the film wanted his Marathi accent to be perfect.

The locals of the real Tumbbad village believe that a primordial treasure is hidden underground in an important area.

The climax scene of the movie which projects a scene in the womb was shot using only a single source of light which was an oil lamp.

