3 Years of Tumhari Sulu: When Vidya Balan paid tribute to Sridevi in Hawa Hawai & late actress sent her love

In the Suresh Triveni directorial, Vidya Balan, who played the role of a housewife who wins a radio contest and becomes a night show RJ, was loved for her realistic portrayal.

Vidya Balan never fails to take the silver screen by storm whenever her movies release. While her last film, Shakuntala Devi, was an OTT release, the actress made millions take note of her different avatar in the biopic based on the math wizard. The actress has surprised fans every single time with her acting prowess and is all set to do the same in her next film Sherni. Today, Manav Kaul and Vidya Balan's film Tumhari Sulu clocks three years and we decided to go down memory lane to see how Vidya Balan paid a tribute to the late .

In the Suresh Triveni directorial, Vidya Balan, who played the role of a housewife who wins a radio contest and becomes a night show RJ, was loved for her realistic portrayal. Manav Kaul as Vidya's husband also won hearts with his earnest performance. Apart from the film's story and characters, the movie's songs were a massive hit. Guru Randhawa's 'Ban Ja Rani' became a sensation and topped charts.

Another such song which delighted the audiences was 'Hawa Hawai 2.0'. The original song which featured late and iconic actress Sridevi from Mr India, was given a fresh new twist in Tumhari Sulu. Vidya Balan along with Neha Dhupia and RJ Malishka danced their hearts out and turned it into their own sweet rendition.

While Sridevi set the screen on fire with the song, the actress and her co-stars kept the moves simple which further put light on Vidya Balan's character of a simple housewife who is still learning the ropes of the radio industry. While remixes often are met with negative reactions, Hawa Hawai 2.0 for a change was welcomed by the audiences.

In fact, Sridevi also was rather delighted with the tribute back then. The late actress had sent her best wishes to the team on social media. Sharing the song's link, Sridevi had tweeted, "Wishing the team of Tumhari Sulu @atulkasbekar & @vidya_balan huge success and all the very best."

Wishing the team of Tumhari Sulu @atulkasbekar & @vidya_balan huge success and all the very best. https://t.co/a3r6df1fNd — SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) October 26, 2017

Not just that, Vidya Balan's producer Atul Kasbekar had also revealed that Sridevi even drove across town to watch the movie back then because Vidya Balan had paid tribute to her in Hawa Hawai 2.0 and because she simply adored the actress. Kasbekar had shared a group picture and captioned it, "#Sridevi ji drove across town to watch our #TumhariSulu Just cause she adored @balanvidya and vice versa and Vidya had paid tribute to #HawaHawai The whole crew was overjoyed to see her and had smiles accorded for a genuine #legend."

Check out the photo below:

What are your thoughts on Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul's Tumhari Sulu? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Vidya Balan begins shooting in Madhya Pradesh for Sherni, pics of actress performing pooja on set goes viral

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×