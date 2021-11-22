30 Years of Ajay Devgn: Rakul Preet Singh, Suniel Shetty, Anil shower love: Wishing you only Phool, no Kaante

Superstar Ajay Devgn has clocked 30 years today in Bollywood and it has been quite a busy day for him as his friends, family and colleagues are sending love and good wishes to him. Earlier, it was Akshay Kumar who had penned a heartfelt note for his friend Ajay on the occasion of him completing 30 years and now, a few more of his colleagues including Rakul Preet Singh, Anil Kapoor and Suniel Shetty have penned good wishes for the Phool Aur Kaante star.

Taking to her Instagram story, Rakul, who has worked with Ajay in De De Pyaar De, penned a sweet note to wish him on hitting his milestone in his career. She wrote, "Cheers to a journey full of fun, laughs, entertainment and some rona dhona! Congratulations Ajay sir. I'm honoured to have been a part of this journey of 30." On the other hand, Anil Kapoor, who has worked with in Ajay in several films, remembered the premiere night of his first film. He wrote, "Was there to wish you on your premiere night…saw your close up and your eyes as soon as I entered the auditorium and I just knew he’s a star congratulations on 30 years."

On the other hand, Suniel Shetty also shared a lovely throwback photo with Ajay and remembred the Diwale days. He wrote, "#TeesSaalBaad AJ still smashing evil & doing #GolMaal onscreen. One of the finest friends, costars, ever. Always there for my family & me. Truly #MrNiceGuy. Wishing you only Phools & no kaantes always. @ajaydevgn #30yearsofajaydevgn #TheManWithThePerfectSplit #Dilwale forever."

Was there to wish you on your premiere night…saw your close up and your eyes as soon as I entered the auditorium and I just knew he’s a star congratulations on 30 years @ajaydevgn https://t.co/Hz1MvtjEU3 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 22, 2021

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Ajay also reflected on his 30 years in Bollywood and remembered how he made countless mistakes. He also remembered his late father Veeru Devgan and his dream to launch him as an actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay will be seen next in Maidaan, RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mayday and Thank God. The superstar has been busy with production projects as well and had backed Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull.

