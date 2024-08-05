30 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun: Madhuri Dixit recalls how this film elevated her and Salman Khan’s career: 'I became like a family member...'

Sooraj Barjatya’s 1994 film Hum Aapke Hain Koun takes us back to a time when every character in an ensemble film was cherished. As Rajshri Productions' timeless classic marks its 30th anniversary today, the movie, directed by Sooraj Barjatya and starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene, remains a quintessential family entertainer. The film significantly elevated both actors' careers. Madhuri recently shared how the film helped her become a beloved figure in households everywhere.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Madhuri Dixit discussed the significance of Hum Aapke Hain Koun in her career. She noted that the film was a major hit and highlighted how her character’s portrayal made her feel like a family member to the audience. She was seen in various roles such as a bahu, beti, girlfriend, and wife, which contributed to the film's widespread impact on the careers of all the actors involved, including Salman Khan and herself.

She said, "The way my character was portrayed, I became like a family member to everyone. I was a bahu, beti, girlfriend, wife, etc. So, they accepted me in very different ways. That’s the importance of what Hum Aapke Hain Koun did to everybody’s career at that time, be it Salman or me or all the actors.”

She also mentioned that even now, people continue to watch the film whenever it airs on OTT platforms or elsewhere. She emphasized that Hum Aapke Hain Koun reflects cultural values and emotions, and noted that it was a film of its kind that had not been seen for a long time.

Advertisement

Madhuri Dixit highlighted the impact of the film on wedding traditions in India, noting that the film influenced how weddings were celebrated. She observed that it led to extended celebrations lasting 2, 3, 4, or even 5 days, contributing to a significant cultural shift in how marriages were observed.

The actress reflected on how Hum Aapke Hain Koun was celebrated back then. She recalled that during the screening of Didi Tera Dewar Deewana, special lights would brighten the theater, enhancing the viewing experience. She mentioned that families, often including up to 14 members, would go together to watch the film, emphasizing that it was a movie enjoyed by the whole family.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun, which featured a stellar cast including Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Anupam Kher, Alok Nath, Laxmikant Berde, and Satish Shah, achieved remarkable success. The film ran for 100 weeks in several theaters across India and earned approximately Rs. 2–2.5 billion globally.

Advertisement

Upon its release on August 5, 1994, it was the top-grossing film of the year and became the highest-grossing Indian film of its time. It played a significant role in shifting the Indian cinema industry’s focus from violent themes to more gentle storytelling.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s Hum Aapke Hain Koun co-star Himani Shivpuri recalls jokingly slapping actor when he abruptly lifted her; quips ‘He was such a brat’