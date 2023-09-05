30 years of Khalnayak: Madhuri Dixit gives celebrations a miss; sends congratulatory video message

The action crime film Khalnayak, starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, and Jackie Shroff, was released in 1993 and enjoyed massive success. Its soundtrack remains iconic even after 30 years. To commemorate this milestone, Director Subhash Ghai announced the film's re-release across all Mukta Cinemas screens in the country on September 4. The cast and crew gathered for a celebratory reunion on the same day. Although the lead actress, Madhuri, couldn't attend in person, she sent her heartfelt wishes to the team through a video message.

Madhuri Dixit congratulates team Khalnayak on its 30th anniversary through a video message

The 30th-anniversary celebrations of Khalnayak brought together Sanjay Dutt, Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff, and more in Mumbai to commemorate the iconic film. Singers Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun, known for the hit song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, also graced the event. They posed for photographs and shared the joy of the occasion by cutting a special cake.

Madhuri Dixit, who couldn't attend the event in person, conveyed her wishes through a video message, saying, “Congratulations to Mukta Arts, Subhash ji and the whole team of Khalnayak for completing 30 years. We had a great time filming the movie and it is still fresh in people’s minds. Thank you for all the love you have given to Khalnayak and hope you enjoy watching it again in the theaters."

Dixit had previously shared her excitement about the 30th anniversary of the movie on Instagram by posting a video montage of stills from the film while the iconic song Choli Ke Peeche played in the background. She wrote, "Celebrating 30 years of Khalnayak today! Incredible songs, everlasting memories and immense love. Thank you for showing Khalanayak so much love. What was your favorite song from the movie? Can you guess mine? #Khalnayak #movie #30yearsofkhalnayak." Have a look:

Sanjay Dutt’s special post on 30 years of Khalnayak

Earlier, Sanjay Dutt also took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt message in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the movie. In his post, he wrote “I want to congratulate Subhashji one of the greatest directors of the Indian screen, Jackie dada for being the perfect Ram and Madhuri for being Ganga, and the entire cast and crew of #Khalnayak, I am grateful and proud to be a part of such an iconic film, and cherish every moment of it. 30 years and yet it looks like a film made yesterday, thank you Subhashji and Mukta Arts for making this film and me being a part of it, thank you once again. And thank you to all the fans whose love has made Khalnayak a classic. #30YearsOfKhalnayak @subhashghai1 @apnabhidu @madhuridixitnene.”