30 years of Khalnayak: Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff celebrate movie's milestone as they cut cake together; Watch

The iconic film Khalnayak, starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles, is all set to return to theaters on September 5th, 2023. In honor of this special occasion, Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt gathered for a reunion today to celebrate. A premiere night event took place in the city today, and it was graced by director Subhash Ghai along with the lead actors, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff, and, others.

Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff along with others celebrate 30 years of Khalnayak

As Khalnayak marks 30 years since its release, the makers have re-released the film in theatres. At the premiere night event of the film on Monday, September 4, the entire team reunited to celebrate the special occasion which included the director Subhash Ghai, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Alka Yagnik, and Ila Arun. They were all smiles and were seen clapping, dancing, and hugging each other in joy while cutting the cake together. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Madhuri Dixit drops a post to celebrate 30 years of Khalnayak

Recently the Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff starrer Khalnayak marked 30 years on August 6. On that occasion, Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her moments from the film. Sharing the details she wrote, “Celebrating 30 years of Khalnayak today! Incredible songs, everlasting memories, and immense love. Thank you for showing Khalanayak so much love. What was your favourite song from the movie? Can you guess mine? #Khalnayak #movie #30yearsofkhalnayak” WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

As soon as she dropped the video, fans flooded her comment section replying with Choli Ke Peeche as their favorite song from the film answering Madhuri’s question, and with lots of red heart and heart eye emojis.

One Instagram user wrote, “You were incredible in this movie and looked stunning!!!” and added a heart eye and a fire emoji. Another user commented, “Iconic,” and added a red heart emoji. A third user said, “Mesmerizing dance steps and outstanding performance and the beautiful Smile make the movie a great one.” And, a fourth one wrote, “A movie so iconic and full of multiple memorable moments but you totally stole the show. I C O N I C!”

Madhuri Dixit couldn’t attend the premiere night event in Mumbai today but sent her best wishes through a video message.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Khalnayak to rerelease in September, part 2 in works; Subhash Ghai says ‘After Gadar 2’s success..’