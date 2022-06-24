30 Years Of Shah Rukh Khan: 10 valuable life lessons from King Khan we all need to live by

Shah Rukh Khan is a star and there is no denying this. The actor is one of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry, his stardom and charm are truly unmatchable. He has delivered several exemplary performances in the past years including Chak De India, Baazigar, Deewana, Anjaam, Main Hoon Na, Raees, Fan, Ra. One, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Swades, and others.

Today marks a special day for King Khan, as he completes 30 years in the Hindi film industry. It was on June 25, 1992, when Shah Rukh made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Deewana. The film starred Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles. The superstar’s fans ensured that #30YearsOfSRK remained a top trend on social media. On this occasion, here are some life lessons by Shah Rukh Khan we all need to live by:

1. There is only one religion in the world hard work.

2. Laugh at yourself when you are despairing, shed a tear or two when one of my movie plots makes you hysterical with laughter.

3. There might come a time when you feel lonely. That is when your creativity will be like your best friend.

4. Success is not a good teacher, failure makes you humble.

5. Don't become a philosopher before you become rich.

6. You don't become a loser by losing. You become a loser when you fail to handle loss.

7. There is no right time and right place for love, it can happen any time.

8. Sometimes, in order to move forward, you might need to take a few steps back and there's no loss in doing something that hurts in the short run but proves worthwhile in time.

9. Whatever it is that is pulling you back, is not going away unless you stand up and start forging your path in the opposite direction. Stop whining and start moving.

10. Money is a good thing to run after. It is very important to be financially stable but you have to keep your wrongs and rights in mind. Don’t shy away from earning but without selling your soul.

Meanwhile, on the work front, King Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. After a 4-year hiatus, he is returning back on the silver screen with Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki which features Taapsee Pannu.

Apart from this, Khan will next feature in Atlee's highly-anticipated film, Jawan. He will be collaborating with the filmmaker for the first time and will also share the screen with Nayanthara. It will be released on June 2, 2023, across five languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in theatres across the globe. To note, this is the third film Shah Rukh has announced in the last six months.

