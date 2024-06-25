32 years of Shah Rukh Khan: Superstar’s old clip from 1st TV show Dil Dariya resurfaces; fans compare it with Jitendra Kumar’s ‘Sachiv Ji’

The oldest memory of most Shah Rukh Khan fans seeing the superstar on screen is from the 1989 Doordarshan show Fauji. But do you know, he was also a part of another serial Doosra Keval? In fact, it was the 1988 show Dil Dariya through which he marked his debut.

A clip from Dil Dariya featuring SRK is now going viral and it's giving major nostalgia to fans who have been seeing the superstar since the time he started. For those who have never seen this show, the clip is like a hidden gold that they have just discovered. A fan also compared SRK with 'Sachiv Ji' played by Jitendra Kumar in the OTT series Panchayat.

A Shah Rukh Khan fan took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a clip from his debut TV show Dil Dariya. The superstar who was a newbie at that time played a character named Nand Kishore in the serial.

The clip shows his school teacher calling him to meet his taaya ji (father's elder brother) who has come to meet him. The character of SRK's relative is played by Arun Bali. As Nand Kishore comes to meet his taaya ji, and touches his feet, he proudly says, "Jeeoona reh puttar (Long live, son)."

A young Nand Kishore who is also a Kabbadi player sets his long hair that unsettled when he bent down to take his blessings. As his taayaji asks the teacher if Nand focuses on his studies while playing Kabbadi, he gives a cute reaction leading to an interesting conversation between all three. Take a look:

Fans react to Shah Rukh Khan's rare TV show video

Impressed by young SRK's innocence in his first TV show, a fan compared him with Jitendra Kumar's Sachiv Ji in Panchayat and wrote, "Looks like sachiv ji." Another fan wrote, "He is literally the embodiment of consistency and dedication @iamsrk (red heart emoji),"

"the king of the castle! the emperor of our hearts!" read another fan comment.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

After taking the box office by storm in 2023 with back-to-back big grossers like Pathaan, Jawan & Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing to play Don in the upcoming action thriller King. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the big-budget film will also have his daughter Suhana Khan in a pivotal role.

SRK will also be seen in YRF Spy Universe's much-ambitious Pathaan 2 and Tiger vs Pathaan.

