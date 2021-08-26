33 Years Of Salman Khan: Tiger 3 star gets showered with love from fans as they celebrate his journey

Actor, producer, painter and most of all, megastar of Bollywood, has completed 33 years in Bollywood today. The superstar made his debut in a supporting role 33 years ago in Biwi Ho Toh Aisi with stars like Farooqu Shaikh and now, as the film turns 33, Salman too has completed over 3 decades in the industry. Looking back on his 33 years long career, fans have been celebrating his journey from the young actor to Bhaijaan of Bollywood.

On Twitter, '33 Years of Salman Khan Era' has been trending since last evening and as the superstar is currently in Russia shooting for Tiger 3 with , fans across the world are celebrating this milestone on social media. Many are looking back at how Salman entertained audiences over the years with films like Dabangg, Biwi No 1, Bharat, Ek Tha Tiger and many more. Several fans sent love via tweets on social media and are continuing to celebrate his journey.

A fan wrote, "Salman Khan is the only actor to have had five back to back Blockbuster films. 'Dabangg' (2010), 'Ready' (2011), 'Bodyguard' (2011), 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012) and 'Dabangg 2' (2012)." Another celebrated Salman's fit frame and wrote, "he Fitness icon of India It has been more than 2 decades when he started working on his body and stared the gym fashion and bodybuilding trend in India and Since then he kept improving and maintaining his body and still at 55 he is one the fittest in BW. #33YearsOfSalmanKhanEra."

Take a look at the tweets:

Salman Khan is the only actor to have had five back to back Blockbuster films. 'Dabangg' (2010), 'Ready' (2011), 'Bodyguard' (2011), 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012) and 'Dabangg 2' (2012).#33YearsOfSalmanKhanEra — AKSHAY (@iam_akshay01) August 26, 2021

The Fitness icon of India It has been more than 2 decades when he started working on his body and stared the gym fashion and bodybuilding trend in India and Since then he kept improving and maintaining his body and still at 55 he is one the fittest in BW.#33YearsOfSalmanKhanEra pic.twitter.com/8QIJX3krgc — Rohit Pathak (@Being_Rohitp) August 26, 2021

Even at the age of 55, Salman Khan has one of the best bodies in the business. Not only that, he is also the fitness advisor and motivator for many in the Bollywood. Right from to credit him for their fit and fab body.#33YearsOfSalmanKhanEra — (@Salman_Bridage) August 26, 2021

There is a reason that #SalmanKhan is Biggest Superstar Ever nd a Phenomenon Bcoz People just dont love him for his onscreen image But they love him More for his OffScreen Image,for the Person he is..Only star with such attributes,truly ßlessed.#33YearsOfSalmanKhanEra pic.twitter.com/cpslLO0kST — Blue star (@jaydip_031) August 26, 2021

Highest footfalls on first day (all time)

Highest footfalls On 1st weekend

Highest footfalls on first week

Highest footfalls in lifetime (modern era) Every benchmark belongs to megastar salman khan.#33YearsOfSalmanKhanEra pic.twitter.com/hjminPgpcz — Sandeep Sanyaasi (@beingiradhe) August 26, 2021

The movie Biwi No.1 is masterpiece evergreen comedy ongoing generation has been nominated for seven times from Filmfare & won 5 awards. Thé most important thing is @BeingSalmanKhan has been awarded for Best Comic Actor in Filmfare show. He must do comedy.#33YearsOfSalmanKhanEra — Sooraj Barjatya Ka Prem (@_rahul_chawhan) August 26, 2021

A one man came to rule bollywood and now he is the biggest megastar of the Indian cinema#33YearsOfSalmanKhanEra — Nosaic (@beingNosaic) August 26, 2021

@BeingSalmanKhan turns cinema halls into stadiums within a few hours of the release of his films and dynamite at the box office, superstar Salman Khan has completed 33 years in Bollywood. His debut film Biwi Ho To Aisi was released on August 22, 1998.#33YearsOfSalmanKhanEra — (@crimemistergogo) August 26, 2021

As the superstar's fans celebrate his 33 years in Bollywood, he is gearing up to entertain them even more. Currently, he and Katrina Kaif are shooting for Tiger 3 in Russia. The film is being helmed by Maneesh Sharma and backed by Yash Raj Films. Besides this, Salman also has Antim: The Final Truth with Aayush Sharma. Salman also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali as well in the pipeline and Kick 2.

