33 Years Of Salman Khan: Tiger 3 star gets showered with love from fans as they celebrate his journey
Actor, producer, painter and most of all, megastar of Bollywood, Salman Khan has completed 33 years in Bollywood today. The superstar made his debut in a supporting role 33 years ago in Biwi Ho Toh Aisi with stars like Farooqu Shaikh and now, as the film turns 33, Salman too has completed over 3 decades in the industry. Looking back on his 33 years long career, fans have been celebrating his journey from the young actor to Bhaijaan of Bollywood. 

On Twitter, '33 Years of Salman Khan Era' has been trending since last evening and as the superstar is currently in Russia shooting for Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif, fans across the world are celebrating this milestone on social media. Many are looking back at how Salman entertained audiences over the years with films like Dabangg, Biwi No 1, Bharat, Ek Tha Tiger and many more. Several fans sent love via tweets on social media and are continuing to celebrate his journey. 

A fan wrote, "Salman Khan is the only actor to have had five back to back Blockbuster films. 'Dabangg' (2010), 'Ready' (2011), 'Bodyguard' (2011), 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012) and 'Dabangg 2' (2012)." Another celebrated Salman's fit frame and wrote, "he Fitness icon of India It has been more than 2 decades when he started working on his body and stared the gym fashion and bodybuilding trend in India and Since then he kept improving and maintaining his body and still at 55 he is one the fittest in BW. #33YearsOfSalmanKhanEra."

Take a look at the tweets:

As the superstar's fans celebrate his 33 years in Bollywood, he is gearing up to entertain them even more. Currently, he and Katrina Kaif are shooting for Tiger 3 in Russia. The film is being helmed by Maneesh Sharma and backed by Yash Raj Films. Besides this, Salman also has Antim: The Final Truth with Aayush Sharma. Salman also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali as well in the pipeline and Kick 2. 

