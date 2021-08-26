33 years of Salman Khan: Towel step to Just Chill; 10 popular hook steps of the actor we can never get over

– the name itself denotes several emotions. The superstar, who is touted to be Bollywood’s Bhai, has been ruling the industry for over three decades now and enjoys a massive fan following. For the uninitiated, Salman made his debut with Biwi Ho Toh Aisi and ever since then, he has gone on to win hearts with his impressive acting prowess, swag and versatility. Over the years, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star has done different genres, be it family drama, action, comedy and more.

Interestingly, Salman is also known for being the trendsetter in the industry. From his bracelets to his hairstyles and dressing sense, everything about Salman makes a statement. Among these, the superstar’s dance steps have also been a thing among his massive fan followings. As Salman Khan has completed 33 years in Bollywood today, here’s a look at some of his popular hook steps that only he could have pulled off.

O O Jaane Jana

If you are a 90s kid, you must have grooved to this peppy track from Salman Khan and Kajol’s 1998 release Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. This song featured Salman flaunting his shirtless look with ripped jeans and was a perfect one for the college fest vibes. Besides the hook step from the song was a rage among the fans.

Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din

This groovy number is from the 2004 release Mujhse Shaadi Karogi starring Salman, Prianka Chopra and . Shot by the beachside, Salman had grabbed the attention with his hook step using a towel which has been quite popular among the fans.

Just Chill Chill

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had won millions of hearts with their equation and this track stands proof of it. The peppy number was from the 2005 release Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and the hook step went viral in no time.

Hud Hud Dabangg

Who didn’t like Salman Khan’s Dabangg avatar in the 2010 release cop drama? While his cop look came as a breath of fresh air, one can’t get enough of his Dabangg hook step wherein he won hearts with his swag.

Dhinka Chika

Starring Salman Khan and Asin, this track was from their 2011 release Ready. Their hook step with their hands in their pocket was a big hit among fans irrespective of their age.

Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye

, Kajol and Rani Mukerji’s 1998 release Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was a massive hit among fans. While we loved every bit of it, we can’t miss Salman’s cameo in the movie. Besides, his performance on the song ‘Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye’ and the hook step also became popular.

Mera Hi Jalwa

When Prabhudheva and Salman Khan share the screen together, the result has to be a hit song and this is exactly what happened with Mera Hi Jalwa from Wanted. And their hook step with the shirt is something every youngster had tried it once in their life.

Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai

Salman’s performance as a wrestler in Sultan was well appreciated by everyone. The movie presented the superstar in different avatars and he did nail it. But what also grabbed the attention was his stunning performance on the song Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai.

Swag Se Swagat

After the phenomenal success of Ek Tha Tiger, when the makers came with Tiger Zinda Hai, they also treated fans with the upbeat track Swag Se Swagat starring Salman and . Needless to say, the duos swag was unmissable and the hook step was a big hit among fans.

Jumme Ki Raat

Starring Salman opposite Jacqueline Fernandez, this track from Kick has been among the most loved party anthems. And the superstar’s hook step of holding Jacqueline’s skirt and swinging his arms was a big hit among the viewers.

Mashallah

This track from Ek Tha Tiger gave a glimpse of Salman and Katrina’s sizzling chemistry in the movie. And while we loved Katrina’s belly dance moves, Salman’s step of playing the imaginary piano in the air was quite popular.

