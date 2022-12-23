35 Best road trip songs which would amp your journey: Safarnama, Chhaiya chhaiya and more

As the year 2022 is about to end, we bring to you a list of top 35 songs for your next road trip and we bet you are going to love it.

Written by Prerna Verma   |  Published on Dec 23, 2022   |  06:55 PM IST  |  574
35 Best road trip songs which would amp your journey: Safarnama, Chhaiya chhaiya and more
35 Best road trip songs which would amp your journey: Safarnama, Chhaiya chhaiya and more

Music forms an important part of our lives and we cannot deny that. There is music for every taste, every individual and for every occasion. Planning a new years road trip with your friends or family and wondering what songs to add to your travel playlist? Well, we have your back! We have listed down 35 wonderful songs that would surely make your road trip a memorable one with your loved ones. So what are you waiting for? Scroll down to check out the list. 

Dil Dhadakne Do

Movie name: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2015)

Singer: Suraj Jagan, Joi Barua, Shankar Mahadevan

Genre: Bollywood

Dil Dhadakne Do was one of the most loved films of 2015. The ensemble cast featured Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Kalki Koechlin, and Katrina Kaif. It is the story of three friends on a road trip who discover a lot about themselves on the trip. The title track is perfect for your next road trip. 

Dil Chahta Hai Title Track

Movie name: Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Singer: Shankar Mahadevan

Genre: Fun

Dil Chahta Hai was one of Bollywood’s cult movies. The Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna starrer is still one of the best films to watch with your friends. The title track will make you want to hit it out on the roads with your friends and take that road trip to Goa. 

Aao Milo Chalen

Movie name: Jab We Met (2007)

Singer: Shaan, Ustad Sultan Khan 

Genre: Slow

Imtiaz Ali creates magic on the silver screen with his love stories and this Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer was no exception. All of the songs from this movie are fabulous but this one in which we actually see both Shahid and Kareena traveling sends out good vibes. 

Safarnama

Movie name: Tamasha (2015)

Singer: Lucky Ali 

Genre: Pop 

Tamasha was yet another Imtiaz Ali gem starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. This song sets your heart free and racing towards freedom.

Safar

Movie name: Jab Harry Met Sejal 

Singer: Arijit Singh

Genre: Rock 

Imtiaz Ali is a magician when it comes to bringing out the best love stories. This Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer had some of the best songs in the film and Safar as the name suggests is the perfect travel song. 

Patakha Guddi

Movie name: Highway 

Singer: Sultana and Jyoti Nooran

Genre: Indie

This one starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda is a song that will set your soul free and take you on another high. 

Yun Hi Chala Chal

Movie name: Swades 

Singer: Udit Narayan, Hariharan, Kailash Kher

Genre: Rock 

Shah Rukh Khan dancing with Makarand Deshpande amidst nature is the best feeling ever. 

Phir Se Ud Chala

Movie name: Rockstar 

Singer: Mohit Chauhan

Genre: Indie

Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri’s love story is still among one of the best love stories we saw on screen and this song takes you on a different high. The mesmerizing voice of Mohit Chauhan hits you differently every time and we cannot miss having this song on our travel playlist.

Illahi

Movie name: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 

Singer: Mohit Chauhan

Genre: Pop 

Illahi is a song of every wandering heart who wants to travel and never settle down at one place. This song is from Ayan Mukerji directorial Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Matargashti

Movie name: Tamasha 

Singer: Mohit Chauhan 

Genre: Rock

What is a trip without some fun, music, and dancing? Well, this song is the answer to every fun song that one needs during a road trip. The song features Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in the peppiest mood and the video never gets old. 

Banjarey 

Movie name: Fugly 

Singer: Yo Yo Honey Singh

Genre: Rock 

What better than this fun song featuring Kiara Advani, Vijender Singh, Arfi Lamba, Mohit Marwah to play during a road trip with your friends? In the video, you will see this bunch of friends going on a road trip and enjoying their life to the fullest.

Hairat

Movie name: Anjana Anjani

Singer - Lucky Ali

Genre: Rock 

Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra set major travel goals with this fun song. They are heading out on a road trip in this song and it is fun to see them having a blast with each other in the video. Be it their chemistry or their banter, it is a perfect visual treat for all the Ranbir Priyanka fans.

Makhna 

Movie name: Drive

Singers: Tanishk Bagchi, Yasser Desai & Asees Kaur 

Genre: Pop 

This song featuring the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez will add some spice to your trip. In the video, we can see a bunch of friends having fun as they are out on a trip and enjoying everything from a pool party to a beach day. 

Musafir Hoon Yaaron

Movie name: Parichay

Singer: Kishore Kumar

Genre: slow 

For those who want some peace and calm during their trip is this Kishore Kumar song which is perfect for every age group. The lyrics of the song is so pure and straight out of a wandering soul and it is filmed on Jitendra. 

Hum Kis Galli Jaa Rahe Hai

Album name: Doorie 

Singer: Atif Aslam

Genre: Rock 

This Atif Aslam song is from his album Doorie and this song is all about getting lost without knowing about your destination. As the lyrics of the song goes, Atif is unsure about his destination yet he is out on a journey. 

Chhaiya chhaiya

Movie name: Dil Se

Singer : Sukhwinder Singh & Sapna Awasthi

Genre: Indie 

Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora dancing on top of a train is still one of the best sights in any Bollywood film and this song is evergreen and will make you want to dance. The song is the heart of any party even today and would be a perfect fit for your travel playlist. 

Sooraj Dooba Hain

Movie name: Roy

Singer: Arijit Singh, Aditi Singh Sharma 

Genre: Rock 

Be it the beats of the song or the lyrics, this peppy song sure knows how to amp up your mood. The song is filmed on Jacqueline Fernandez and Ranbir Kapoor and we have to admit that they look absolutely stunning. 

Sau Aasmaan

Movie: Baar Baar Dekho 

Singer: Armaan Malik & Neeti Mohan

Genre: Pop 

A peppy fun song to make you grove in your seat while traveling. The lovely Katrina Kaif is dancing her heart out on her honeymoon with Sidharth Malhotra in the film and the beats are so much fun that it would make you want to groove too.

Ude Dil Befikre

Movie: Befikre

Singer: Benny Dayal

Genre: Rock 

Set yourself free and break rules just like Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor did in this song. This song is a mix of Indian and western beats and you can easily shake a leg in your car while traveling.

Tumhi Ho Bandhu

Movie: Cocktail 

Singer: Neeraj Sridhar & Kavita Seth

Genre: Party

The Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty starrer fun song will always make you want to get up and dance. The iconic hook step is so catchy that while the song plays in your car you can do the hook step while being seated. 

Ghungroo 

Movie name: War 

Singers: Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao

Genre: Party 

The catchy beats will surely make you want to add this song to your road trip playlist. Also, the video is definitely unmissable. Watching Hrithik dance like a pro in the video is always a visual treat and it can never get better than this song. 

Na Tum Jaano Na hum

Movie name: Kaho na Pyaar hai

Singers: Lucky Ali, Ramya

Genre: Slow 

The debut film of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel sure had some evergreen songs which will always remain fresh in our minds and this is one of them. The song sung by Lucky Ali continues to rule our hearts even today.

Udd Gaye 

Singer: Ritviz

Genre: Party 

This party song sung by Ritviz is definitely fit to be in your travel playlist. It is fun, peppy, upbeat, and everything which is required to uplift your mood. 

Long Drive

Movie name: Khiladi 786 

Singer: Himesh Reshammiya

Genre: Pop 

Who would deny going on a long drive if Akshay Kumar himself is asking you to come with him? Well, the lyrics of this song will force you to take out your car and head out on a Long drive. The song features Asin and Akshay Kumar in the most stylist avatars. 

O Gujariya

Movie name: Queen

Singers: Shefali Alvares, Nikhil D'souza

Genre: Pop 

Kangana Ranaut starrer film was not only a hit but its song was also too catchy. O Gujariya was one such song. The fast beats and crazy lyrics makes it a must-have in our travel playlist and we bet everyone is going to love it. 

Khaabon Ke Parinday

Movie name: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 

Singer:  Mohit chauhan, Alyssa Mendonsa

Genre: Slow 

A slow song that will bring peace and calm on your road trip surely has to be this one.

Rangisari 

Movie name: Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Singers: Kanishk Seth & Kavita Seth

Genre: Pop 

Be it Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan’s sizzling chemistry or their dancing skills, Rangisari has to be on your road trip playlist. This song builds in new excitement and its punk beat is perfect to amp up your mood during the road trip. 

Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0

Movie name: Govinda Naam Mera

Singers: Harrdy Sandhu and Nikhita Gandhi

Genre: Pop 

Harrdy Sandhu had already rocked our worlds with the original version of this song and now the 2.0 version of this song has created the same magic. Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal show off their dancing skills and their sizzling chemistry in this song perfect for your trip. 

Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana

Movie name:  Andaz (1971)

Singer: Kishore Kumar

Genre: Slow 

Hema Malini and Rajesh Khanna’s slow song teaches us that life is a journey and we would never deny that. This old gem has a soothing effect and never gets old even today. People from every age group enjoy it.

Masti Ki Paathshala

Movie name: Rang De Basanti 

Singer - Naresh Iyer & Mohammed Aslam

Genre: Rock 

Let Aamir Khan and his gang of friends make your road trip peppy with his fun song. Be it the lyrics or the visuals of the song, everything will remind you of your young college days and the amount of crazy fun you had with your friends. 

Rock On Title Song

Movie name: Rock On 

Singer: Farhan Akhtar

Genre: Rock 

The title track of Rock On film is an upbeat song perfect for your next road trip. Farhan Akhtar’s voice hits you differently and the video of this song will remind you of the coolest concert you attended. 

Zindagi Do Pal Ki

Movie name: Kites

Singer: KK

Genre: rock 

A song that grows on you and its beat bring happy vibes would be perfect for your road trip. It features Hrithik Roshan and Barbara Mori. KK’s voice is magic and there is no denying this fact and this song transports into a parallel universe with its magic. 

Roobaroo

Movie name: Rang De Basanti 

Singer: A.R. Rahman & Naresh Iyer

Genre: Rock 

AR Rahman is a gem and his voice always creates magic. This song from Rang De Basanti is one of the biggest magic. The music, the lyrics are so motivating and it is kind of the song you need to pump your mood during a trip. This song does wonder when you are traveling and the wind hits you on your face. 

Love You Zindagi 

Movie name: Dear Zindagi 

Singer: Jasleen Royal 

Genre: pop 

This song featuring Alia Bhatt is an ode to living life and is a reminder that whenever we get time we should thank God for giving us a great life. Alia rediscovers the magic of life and the little happiness it has to offer and how everything is magical if you look at it positively. 

Baarish 

Movie name: Half Girlfriend 

Singers: Ash King & Shashaa Tirupati

Genre: Slow 

Love going on a long drive while it rains? Well, this song is the perfect companion. The video of the song features Shraddha Kapoor enjoying the rain while Arjun Kapoor falls in love with her. Perfect for a romantic drive, this song is bliss. 

Best Hindi Travel Songs

Which song is best for travel video hindi?
Dil Chahta Hai
Which Hindi song is best for Instagram story?
Phir Se Udd Chala
What are the top 5 trending songs?
The top 5 trending songs currently are Bijli from Govinda Naam Mera, Kesariya from Brahmastra, Rasiya and Deva Deva both from Brahmastra and Chaand Baaliyan.
What song is number 1 right now 2022?
The song on number 1 right now is Besharam Rang from Pathaan.
About The Author
Prerna Verma
Prerna Verma

Prerna loves Karan Johar and lives in the dreamy world of Dharma and YRF, so much so that she turned it into a professio... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!