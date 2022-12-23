35 Best road trip songs which would amp your journey: Safarnama, Chhaiya chhaiya and more
As the year 2022 is about to end, we bring to you a list of top 35 songs for your next road trip and we bet you are going to love it.
Music forms an important part of our lives and we cannot deny that. There is music for every taste, every individual and for every occasion. Planning a new years road trip with your friends or family and wondering what songs to add to your travel playlist? Well, we have your back! We have listed down 35 wonderful songs that would surely make your road trip a memorable one with your loved ones. So what are you waiting for? Scroll down to check out the list.
Dil Dhadakne Do
Movie name: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2015)
Singer: Suraj Jagan, Joi Barua, Shankar Mahadevan
Genre: Bollywood
Dil Dhadakne Do was one of the most loved films of 2015. The ensemble cast featured Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Kalki Koechlin, and Katrina Kaif. It is the story of three friends on a road trip who discover a lot about themselves on the trip. The title track is perfect for your next road trip.
Dil Chahta Hai Title Track
Movie name: Dil Chahta Hai (2001)
Singer: Shankar Mahadevan
Genre: Fun
Dil Chahta Hai was one of Bollywood’s cult movies. The Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna starrer is still one of the best films to watch with your friends. The title track will make you want to hit it out on the roads with your friends and take that road trip to Goa.
Aao Milo Chalen
Movie name: Jab We Met (2007)
Singer: Shaan, Ustad Sultan Khan
Genre: Slow
Imtiaz Ali creates magic on the silver screen with his love stories and this Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer was no exception. All of the songs from this movie are fabulous but this one in which we actually see both Shahid and Kareena traveling sends out good vibes.
Safarnama
Movie name: Tamasha (2015)
Singer: Lucky Ali
Genre: Pop
Tamasha was yet another Imtiaz Ali gem starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. This song sets your heart free and racing towards freedom.
Safar
Movie name: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Singer: Arijit Singh
Genre: Rock
Imtiaz Ali is a magician when it comes to bringing out the best love stories. This Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer had some of the best songs in the film and Safar as the name suggests is the perfect travel song.
Patakha Guddi
Movie name: Highway
Singer: Sultana and Jyoti Nooran
Genre: Indie
This one starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda is a song that will set your soul free and take you on another high.
Yun Hi Chala Chal
Movie name: Swades
Singer: Udit Narayan, Hariharan, Kailash Kher
Genre: Rock
Shah Rukh Khan dancing with Makarand Deshpande amidst nature is the best feeling ever.
Phir Se Ud Chala
Movie name: Rockstar
Singer: Mohit Chauhan
Genre: Indie
Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri’s love story is still among one of the best love stories we saw on screen and this song takes you on a different high. The mesmerizing voice of Mohit Chauhan hits you differently every time and we cannot miss having this song on our travel playlist.
Illahi
Movie name: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Singer: Mohit Chauhan
Genre: Pop
Illahi is a song of every wandering heart who wants to travel and never settle down at one place. This song is from Ayan Mukerji directorial Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur.
Matargashti
Movie name: Tamasha
Singer: Mohit Chauhan
Genre: Rock
What is a trip without some fun, music, and dancing? Well, this song is the answer to every fun song that one needs during a road trip. The song features Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in the peppiest mood and the video never gets old.
Banjarey
Movie name: Fugly
Singer: Yo Yo Honey Singh
Genre: Rock
What better than this fun song featuring Kiara Advani, Vijender Singh, Arfi Lamba, Mohit Marwah to play during a road trip with your friends? In the video, you will see this bunch of friends going on a road trip and enjoying their life to the fullest.
Hairat
Movie name: Anjana Anjani
Singer - Lucky Ali
Genre: Rock
Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra set major travel goals with this fun song. They are heading out on a road trip in this song and it is fun to see them having a blast with each other in the video. Be it their chemistry or their banter, it is a perfect visual treat for all the Ranbir Priyanka fans.
Makhna
Movie name: Drive
Singers: Tanishk Bagchi, Yasser Desai & Asees Kaur
Genre: Pop
This song featuring the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez will add some spice to your trip. In the video, we can see a bunch of friends having fun as they are out on a trip and enjoying everything from a pool party to a beach day.
Musafir Hoon Yaaron
Movie name: Parichay
Singer: Kishore Kumar
Genre: slow
For those who want some peace and calm during their trip is this Kishore Kumar song which is perfect for every age group. The lyrics of the song is so pure and straight out of a wandering soul and it is filmed on Jitendra.
Hum Kis Galli Jaa Rahe Hai
Album name: Doorie
Singer: Atif Aslam
Genre: Rock
This Atif Aslam song is from his album Doorie and this song is all about getting lost without knowing about your destination. As the lyrics of the song goes, Atif is unsure about his destination yet he is out on a journey.
Chhaiya chhaiya
Movie name: Dil Se
Singer : Sukhwinder Singh & Sapna Awasthi
Genre: Indie
Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora dancing on top of a train is still one of the best sights in any Bollywood film and this song is evergreen and will make you want to dance. The song is the heart of any party even today and would be a perfect fit for your travel playlist.
Sooraj Dooba Hain
Movie name: Roy
Singer: Arijit Singh, Aditi Singh Sharma
Genre: Rock
Be it the beats of the song or the lyrics, this peppy song sure knows how to amp up your mood. The song is filmed on Jacqueline Fernandez and Ranbir Kapoor and we have to admit that they look absolutely stunning.
Sau Aasmaan
Movie: Baar Baar Dekho
Singer: Armaan Malik & Neeti Mohan
Genre: Pop
A peppy fun song to make you grove in your seat while traveling. The lovely Katrina Kaif is dancing her heart out on her honeymoon with Sidharth Malhotra in the film and the beats are so much fun that it would make you want to groove too.
Ude Dil Befikre
Movie: Befikre
Singer: Benny Dayal
Genre: Rock
Set yourself free and break rules just like Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor did in this song. This song is a mix of Indian and western beats and you can easily shake a leg in your car while traveling.
Tumhi Ho Bandhu
Movie: Cocktail
Singer: Neeraj Sridhar & Kavita Seth
Genre: Party
The Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty starrer fun song will always make you want to get up and dance. The iconic hook step is so catchy that while the song plays in your car you can do the hook step while being seated.
Ghungroo
Movie name: War
Singers: Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao
Genre: Party
The catchy beats will surely make you want to add this song to your road trip playlist. Also, the video is definitely unmissable. Watching Hrithik dance like a pro in the video is always a visual treat and it can never get better than this song.
Na Tum Jaano Na hum
Movie name: Kaho na Pyaar hai
Singers: Lucky Ali, Ramya
Genre: Slow
The debut film of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel sure had some evergreen songs which will always remain fresh in our minds and this is one of them. The song sung by Lucky Ali continues to rule our hearts even today.
Udd Gaye
Singer: Ritviz
Genre: Party
This party song sung by Ritviz is definitely fit to be in your travel playlist. It is fun, peppy, upbeat, and everything which is required to uplift your mood.
Long Drive
Movie name: Khiladi 786
Singer: Himesh Reshammiya
Genre: Pop
Who would deny going on a long drive if Akshay Kumar himself is asking you to come with him? Well, the lyrics of this song will force you to take out your car and head out on a Long drive. The song features Asin and Akshay Kumar in the most stylist avatars.
O Gujariya
Movie name: Queen
Singers: Shefali Alvares, Nikhil D'souza
Genre: Pop
Kangana Ranaut starrer film was not only a hit but its song was also too catchy. O Gujariya was one such song. The fast beats and crazy lyrics makes it a must-have in our travel playlist and we bet everyone is going to love it.
Khaabon Ke Parinday
Movie name: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Singer: Mohit chauhan, Alyssa Mendonsa
Genre: Slow
A slow song that will bring peace and calm on your road trip surely has to be this one.
Rangisari
Movie name: Jug Jugg Jeeyo
Singers: Kanishk Seth & Kavita Seth
Genre: Pop
Be it Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan’s sizzling chemistry or their dancing skills, Rangisari has to be on your road trip playlist. This song builds in new excitement and its punk beat is perfect to amp up your mood during the road trip.
Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0
Movie name: Govinda Naam Mera
Singers: Harrdy Sandhu and Nikhita Gandhi
Genre: Pop
Harrdy Sandhu had already rocked our worlds with the original version of this song and now the 2.0 version of this song has created the same magic. Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal show off their dancing skills and their sizzling chemistry in this song perfect for your trip.
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana
Movie name: Andaz (1971)
Singer: Kishore Kumar
Genre: Slow
Hema Malini and Rajesh Khanna’s slow song teaches us that life is a journey and we would never deny that. This old gem has a soothing effect and never gets old even today. People from every age group enjoy it.
Masti Ki Paathshala
Movie name: Rang De Basanti
Singer - Naresh Iyer & Mohammed Aslam
Genre: Rock
Let Aamir Khan and his gang of friends make your road trip peppy with his fun song. Be it the lyrics or the visuals of the song, everything will remind you of your young college days and the amount of crazy fun you had with your friends.
Rock On Title Song
Movie name: Rock On
Singer: Farhan Akhtar
Genre: Rock
The title track of Rock On film is an upbeat song perfect for your next road trip. Farhan Akhtar’s voice hits you differently and the video of this song will remind you of the coolest concert you attended.
Zindagi Do Pal Ki
Movie name: Kites
Singer: KK
Genre: rock
A song that grows on you and its beat bring happy vibes would be perfect for your road trip. It features Hrithik Roshan and Barbara Mori. KK’s voice is magic and there is no denying this fact and this song transports into a parallel universe with its magic.
Roobaroo
Movie name: Rang De Basanti
Singer: A.R. Rahman & Naresh Iyer
Genre: Rock
AR Rahman is a gem and his voice always creates magic. This song from Rang De Basanti is one of the biggest magic. The music, the lyrics are so motivating and it is kind of the song you need to pump your mood during a trip. This song does wonder when you are traveling and the wind hits you on your face.
Love You Zindagi
Movie name: Dear Zindagi
Singer: Jasleen Royal
Genre: pop
This song featuring Alia Bhatt is an ode to living life and is a reminder that whenever we get time we should thank God for giving us a great life. Alia rediscovers the magic of life and the little happiness it has to offer and how everything is magical if you look at it positively.
Baarish
Movie name: Half Girlfriend
Singers: Ash King & Shashaa Tirupati
Genre: Slow
Love going on a long drive while it rains? Well, this song is the perfect companion. The video of the song features Shraddha Kapoor enjoying the rain while Arjun Kapoor falls in love with her. Perfect for a romantic drive, this song is bliss.
