35 Best road trip songs which would amp your journey: Safarnama, Chhaiya chhaiya and more

Music forms an important part of our lives and we cannot deny that. There is music for every taste, every individual and for every occasion. Planning a new years road trip with your friends or family and wondering what songs to add to your travel playlist? Well, we have your back! We have listed down 35 wonderful songs that would surely make your road trip a memorable one with your loved ones. So what are you waiting for? Scroll down to check out the list. Dil Dhadakne Do

Movie name: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2015) Singer: Suraj Jagan, Joi Barua, Shankar Mahadevan Genre: Bollywood Dil Dhadakne Do was one of the most loved films of 2015. The ensemble cast featured Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Kalki Koechlin, and Katrina Kaif. It is the story of three friends on a road trip who discover a lot about themselves on the trip. The title track is perfect for your next road trip.

Dil Chahta Hai Title Track Movie name: Dil Chahta Hai (2001) Singer: Shankar Mahadevan Genre: Fun Dil Chahta Hai was one of Bollywood’s cult movies. The Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna starrer is still one of the best films to watch with your friends. The title track will make you want to hit it out on the roads with your friends and take that road trip to Goa.

Aao Milo Chalen Movie name: Jab We Met (2007) Singer: Shaan, Ustad Sultan Khan Genre: Slow Imtiaz Ali creates magic on the silver screen with his love stories and this Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer was no exception. All of the songs from this movie are fabulous but this one in which we actually see both Shahid and Kareena traveling sends out good vibes.

Safarnama Movie name: Tamasha (2015) Singer: Lucky Ali Genre: Pop Tamasha was yet another Imtiaz Ali gem starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. This song sets your heart free and racing towards freedom.

Safar Movie name: Jab Harry Met Sejal Singer: Arijit Singh Genre: Rock Imtiaz Ali is a magician when it comes to bringing out the best love stories. This Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer had some of the best songs in the film and Safar as the name suggests is the perfect travel song.

Patakha Guddi Movie name: Highway Singer: Sultana and Jyoti Nooran Genre: Indie This one starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda is a song that will set your soul free and take you on another high.

Yun Hi Chala Chal Movie name: Swades Singer: Udit Narayan, Hariharan, Kailash Kher Genre: Rock Shah Rukh Khan dancing with Makarand Deshpande amidst nature is the best feeling ever.

Phir Se Ud Chala Movie name: Rockstar Singer: Mohit Chauhan Genre: Indie Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri’s love story is still among one of the best love stories we saw on screen and this song takes you on a different high. The mesmerizing voice of Mohit Chauhan hits you differently every time and we cannot miss having this song on our travel playlist.

Illahi Movie name: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Singer: Mohit Chauhan Genre: Pop Illahi is a song of every wandering heart who wants to travel and never settle down at one place. This song is from Ayan Mukerji directorial Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Matargashti Movie name: Tamasha Singer: Mohit Chauhan Genre: Rock What is a trip without some fun, music, and dancing? Well, this song is the answer to every fun song that one needs during a road trip. The song features Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in the peppiest mood and the video never gets old.

Banjarey Movie name: Fugly Singer: Yo Yo Honey Singh Genre: Rock What better than this fun song featuring Kiara Advani, Vijender Singh, Arfi Lamba, Mohit Marwah to play during a road trip with your friends? In the video, you will see this bunch of friends going on a road trip and enjoying their life to the fullest.

Hairat Movie name: Anjana Anjani Singer - Lucky Ali Genre: Rock Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra set major travel goals with this fun song. They are heading out on a road trip in this song and it is fun to see them having a blast with each other in the video. Be it their chemistry or their banter, it is a perfect visual treat for all the Ranbir Priyanka fans.

Makhna Movie name: Drive Singers: Tanishk Bagchi, Yasser Desai & Asees Kaur Genre: Pop This song featuring the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez will add some spice to your trip. In the video, we can see a bunch of friends having fun as they are out on a trip and enjoying everything from a pool party to a beach day.

Musafir Hoon Yaaron Movie name: Parichay Singer: Kishore Kumar Genre: slow For those who want some peace and calm during their trip is this Kishore Kumar song which is perfect for every age group. The lyrics of the song is so pure and straight out of a wandering soul and it is filmed on Jitendra.

Hum Kis Galli Jaa Rahe Hai Album name: Doorie Singer: Atif Aslam Genre: Rock This Atif Aslam song is from his album Doorie and this song is all about getting lost without knowing about your destination. As the lyrics of the song goes, Atif is unsure about his destination yet he is out on a journey.

Chhaiya chhaiya Movie name: Dil Se Singer : Sukhwinder Singh & Sapna Awasthi Genre: Indie Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora dancing on top of a train is still one of the best sights in any Bollywood film and this song is evergreen and will make you want to dance. The song is the heart of any party even today and would be a perfect fit for your travel playlist.

Sooraj Dooba Hain Movie name: Roy Singer: Arijit Singh, Aditi Singh Sharma Genre: Rock Be it the beats of the song or the lyrics, this peppy song sure knows how to amp up your mood. The song is filmed on Jacqueline Fernandez and Ranbir Kapoor and we have to admit that they look absolutely stunning.

Sau Aasmaan Movie: Baar Baar Dekho Singer: Armaan Malik & Neeti Mohan Genre: Pop A peppy fun song to make you grove in your seat while traveling. The lovely Katrina Kaif is dancing her heart out on her honeymoon with Sidharth Malhotra in the film and the beats are so much fun that it would make you want to groove too.

Ude Dil Befikre Movie: Befikre Singer: Benny Dayal Genre: Rock Set yourself free and break rules just like Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor did in this song. This song is a mix of Indian and western beats and you can easily shake a leg in your car while traveling.

Tumhi Ho Bandhu Movie: Cocktail Singer: Neeraj Sridhar & Kavita Seth Genre: Party The Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty starrer fun song will always make you want to get up and dance. The iconic hook step is so catchy that while the song plays in your car you can do the hook step while being seated.

Ghungroo Movie name: War Singers: Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao Genre: Party The catchy beats will surely make you want to add this song to your road trip playlist. Also, the video is definitely unmissable. Watching Hrithik dance like a pro in the video is always a visual treat and it can never get better than this song.

Na Tum Jaano Na hum Movie name: Kaho na Pyaar hai Singers: Lucky Ali, Ramya Genre: Slow The debut film of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel sure had some evergreen songs which will always remain fresh in our minds and this is one of them. The song sung by Lucky Ali continues to rule our hearts even today.

Udd Gaye Singer: Ritviz Genre: Party This party song sung by Ritviz is definitely fit to be in your travel playlist. It is fun, peppy, upbeat, and everything which is required to uplift your mood.

Long Drive Movie name: Khiladi 786 Singer: Himesh Reshammiya Genre: Pop Who would deny going on a long drive if Akshay Kumar himself is asking you to come with him? Well, the lyrics of this song will force you to take out your car and head out on a Long drive. The song features Asin and Akshay Kumar in the most stylist avatars.

O Gujariya Movie name: Queen Singers: Shefali Alvares, Nikhil D'souza Genre: Pop Kangana Ranaut starrer film was not only a hit but its song was also too catchy. O Gujariya was one such song. The fast beats and crazy lyrics makes it a must-have in our travel playlist and we bet everyone is going to love it.

Khaabon Ke Parinday Movie name: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Singer: Mohit chauhan, Alyssa Mendonsa Genre: Slow A slow song that will bring peace and calm on your road trip surely has to be this one.

Rangisari Movie name: Jug Jugg Jeeyo Singers: Kanishk Seth & Kavita Seth Genre: Pop Be it Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan’s sizzling chemistry or their dancing skills, Rangisari has to be on your road trip playlist. This song builds in new excitement and its punk beat is perfect to amp up your mood during the road trip.

Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0 Movie name: Govinda Naam Mera Singers: Harrdy Sandhu and Nikhita Gandhi Genre: Pop Harrdy Sandhu had already rocked our worlds with the original version of this song and now the 2.0 version of this song has created the same magic. Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal show off their dancing skills and their sizzling chemistry in this song perfect for your trip.

Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana Movie name: Andaz (1971) Singer: Kishore Kumar Genre: Slow Hema Malini and Rajesh Khanna’s slow song teaches us that life is a journey and we would never deny that. This old gem has a soothing effect and never gets old even today. People from every age group enjoy it.

Masti Ki Paathshala Movie name: Rang De Basanti Singer - Naresh Iyer & Mohammed Aslam Genre: Rock Let Aamir Khan and his gang of friends make your road trip peppy with his fun song. Be it the lyrics or the visuals of the song, everything will remind you of your young college days and the amount of crazy fun you had with your friends.

Rock On Title Song Movie name: Rock On Singer: Farhan Akhtar Genre: Rock The title track of Rock On film is an upbeat song perfect for your next road trip. Farhan Akhtar’s voice hits you differently and the video of this song will remind you of the coolest concert you attended.

Zindagi Do Pal Ki Movie name: Kites Singer: KK Genre: rock A song that grows on you and its beat bring happy vibes would be perfect for your road trip. It features Hrithik Roshan and Barbara Mori. KK’s voice is magic and there is no denying this fact and this song transports into a parallel universe with its magic.

Roobaroo Movie name: Rang De Basanti Singer: A.R. Rahman & Naresh Iyer Genre: Rock AR Rahman is a gem and his voice always creates magic. This song from Rang De Basanti is one of the biggest magic. The music, the lyrics are so motivating and it is kind of the song you need to pump your mood during a trip. This song does wonder when you are traveling and the wind hits you on your face.

Love You Zindagi Movie name: Dear Zindagi Singer: Jasleen Royal Genre: pop This song featuring Alia Bhatt is an ode to living life and is a reminder that whenever we get time we should thank God for giving us a great life. Alia rediscovers the magic of life and the little happiness it has to offer and how everything is magical if you look at it positively.