35 years of Salman Khan: Maine Pyar Kiya to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, 7 binge-watch worthy films of the superstar

Salman Khan is easily one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood. He started his career in the late 1980s and got his major breakthrough with Maine Pyar Kiya. Since then, Khan has been through several ups and downs, both on the personal as well as professional front. However, his stardom today is unwavering. Recently, he clocked 35 years in the movie industry which is a massive achievement, to say the least. To celebrate this special occasion, here is a list of 7 movies of Khan that you can binge-watch and enjoy this weekend.

Maine Pyar Kiya

This 1989 romantic drama film gave Salman his major breakthrough in the industry. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, it also starred Bhagyashree and Mohnish Bahl. Upon release, it went on to become a major commercial hit and won six Filmfare Awards.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

This was another successful collaboration between Salman and Barjatya. Also starring Madhuri Dixit, this movie chronicles Indian wedding traditions. It met with overwhelming critical and commercial success and is considered to be one of the most influential Hindi movies of all time.

Andaz Apna Apna

In the same year (1994), Salman was a part of the comedy caper Andaz Apna Apna. It starred an ensemble cast of Salman, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karishma Kapoor. Despite the hype, the movie turned out to be a box-office flop. However, over the years, it attained the distinction of being a cult classic and is regarded as a comedy gem.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was the second directorial venture of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It starred Salman and Aishwarya Rai and is remembered for its beautiful sets and amazing songs. HDDCS turned out to be a hit and became one of the highest-grossing films of that year. It also bagged 17 Filmfare nominations.

Tere Naam

Tere Naam is an official remake of the 1999 Tamil language film Sethu. It stars Salman alongside Bhumika Chawla and follows the story of Radhe Mohan. Salman's hairstyle and the movie's songs went on to become an inevitable and indelible part of Indian pop culture. Tere Naam was also a turning point in Salman's career as he had a string of flops before this film.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

This Kabir Khan directorial saw Salman in a completely different avatar. Unlike his previous films, Salman's character is shown as a fragile and sensitive person who also gets beaten up by bad guys. With an important message, flawless screenplay, and great music, the movie proved to be a major success. A sequel is currently in the works.

Khamoshi: The Musical

Khamoshi remains one of the most underrated movies of Salman's career. Directed by Sanjay Bhansali, it also stars Manisha Koirala and Nana Patekar. The movie met with critical acclaim upon release but underperformed at the box office.

