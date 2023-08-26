35 years of Salman Khan: Twitterati recalls superstar's journey as they celebrate the special milestone

Safe to say, Salman Khan, known for his charismatic presence and versatile roles, has garnered an immense fan following over the years. As the actor completed 35 years in the Hindi film industry, his fans and admirers took the opportunity to celebrate him across social media platforms.

Fans celebrate 35 years of Salman Khan

Salman Khan began his journey in the film industry on August 23, 1988, with the film Biwi Ho Toh Aisi. He recently completed 35 years in the Hindi film industry. To commemorate this milestone, Bhaijaan’s fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their elation and celebrate the hashtag #35yearsOfSalmanKhanReign.

Currently, X has been flooded with a deluge of all of his famed dialogues, handsome photos, and much-loved videos of Salman Khan coupled with heartfelt messages and nostalgic posts from fans and admirers alike.

One of the fans shared Salman Khan’s most popular and loved songs, I Love You from the film Bodyguard, and wrote in the caption, “Decades ago this song dropped I was coming back to school completely shocked & loved instantly, The innocence portrayed by Salman as lovely singh throughout the movie being a tough guy and how he falls for his love pure heartedly. #35yearsOfSalmanKhanReign.” Have a look:

Another fan appreciated Salman’s role in the film Sultan where he had to gain weight. After sharing a snippet from the film, the fan wrote, “Salman Khan, The Actor peaked here! Bhai literally gained almost 10-15kg weight for this scene. The film still holds the record of selling 2.2cr tickets in just 1 week, that too in a single language! When content meets STARDOM! #35yearsOfSalmanKhanReign.” Have a look:

In one of the videos, a fan compiled Salman Khan’s famous character from the film Ek Tha Tiger and Kick. Have a look:

Here are a few more tweets that celebrate 35 years of Salman Khan. Have a look:

Salman Khan’s journey so far

Beginning his innings in the year 1988, Salman Khan has indeed traversed a long way. From winning over the audiences by essaying the iconic role of Prem in Hum Aapke Hain Koun to playing Karan in Karan Arjun alongside Shah Rukh Khan, to being the ultimate Bhaijaan of Bollywood, the 57-year-old has amassed a lot of love, respect and adulation not just from his fans but also from his industry insiders and peers alike.

The actor will be seen in one of the most-anticipated films, Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan will make a special appearance in the film that has been helmed by Maneesh Sharma.