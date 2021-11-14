On 3rd wedding anniversary, Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh spotted walking hand in hand at airport; Watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the hottest couples of Bollywood. The much-loved couple are celebrating their 3rd wedding anniversary today. Wishes are pouring in from every corner for the couple and social media is filled with love and blessings for them. Amidst all this, it looks like Ranveer and Deepika have taken out some time for themselves to spend some quality time with each other on their special day. The couple was spotted at the Dehradun airport walking hand in hand.

The video that has surfaced on the internet and is going viral for all the right reasons can see Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dressed in tracksuits and walking hand in hand as they exit the airport, Ranveer is dressed in a black and grey tracksuit and is wearing a big white glasses as he holds his wifey Deepika’s hands who is dressed in a black tracksuit. Both of them walk very quietly and Deepika looks down while walking. The airport also seems to be very less crowded.

Take a look:

A source close to the couple had told ETimes, "Despite their, jam-packed shoot schedules, Deepika and Ranveer made it a point to take some time off and unwind together on their third marriage anniversary." Back in 2018, November 14, the power couple tied the knot in Italy’s Lake Como in the presence of friends and family. It was followed by lavish receptions in Mumbai and Bangalore. On their first anniversary, the couple visited Balaji and Padmavati Temple. They also offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Talking about the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing the screen space yet again with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s ‘83’, where he essays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev. Deepika will be playing his on-screen wife Romi Dev. Apart from that, Deepika has several interesting projects lined up including ‘Fighter’, ‘Pathan’. Whereas, Ranveer has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus in the pipeline. Ranveer is currently hosting The Big Picture on Sony Tv.

