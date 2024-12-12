4 Bollywood Films on Netflix where love blossoms in unexpected scenarios

When it comes to romance, Bollywood has never failed to mesmerize audiences. From traditional love stories to modern relationships, it has authentically portrayed every shade and undertone of love. Among them are some unique films where unlikely pairs come together in extraordinary circumstances.

These films showcase the true essence of love, where love doesn't look for perfect scenarios to emerge but blooms in the most unexpected situations. Here is a list of four Bollywood films on Netflix that capture the magic of love in unexpected scenarios.

1. The Lunchbox (2013)

Director: Ritesh Batra

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Runtime: 1 hour 45 minutes

Have you ever thought exchanging lunchboxes can lead to a story? Irrespective of how unlikely the possibility is, we got to see the situation in The Lunchbox. It follows the heartfelt story of a missing lunch box that leads to a unique relationship between a lonely widower, played by Irrfan, and a young housewife, played by Nimrit, who sends it for her husband.

Soon, it led to a daily exchange of handwritten notes in these lunchboxes, and a unique bond formed. It's a muted love story, but as the title suggests, these lunchboxes become their way of sharing their loneliness, dreams, and vulnerabilities in a beautiful bond.

2. Love Per Square Foot (2018)

Director: Anand Tiwari

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Angira Dhar

Runtime: 2 hours 13 minutes

Several marriages are less about love and more about practical engagement, and the same plot is followed in Love Per Square Foot. It's about two young people, Sanjay and Karina, who face the challenges of buying a house in Mumbai. When other options don't work, they apply for a housing loan that compels them to pretend they are a couple.

This fake act leads to the beginning of a love story because what started as a mere convenience soon becomes more significant to them. They share heartfelt moments and dreams and gradually develop affection for each other in this heartwarming watch.

3. Tamasha (2015)

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

Runtime: 2 hours 19 minutes

Falling in love on a trip is not rare, but falling in love on a trip when you hide your identity is rare. We get to see this unexpected love story of Ved and Tara, who meet each other on a trip to Corsica. During the trip, they decide to conceal their real identity and stay away from each other after the trip.

But destiny had another plans, and Tara, who feels lasting impact of the trip on her, decides to meet Veer. However, when she gets to him she is shocked to see him struggling with self-identity and stands by him. The beautiful film inspires us now sudden events lead to a mesmerizing love story.

4. Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat

Cast: Karan Mehta, Alaya F, Ambar Arya and Vicky Kaushal

Director: Anurag Kashyap

This underrated film is based in Dalhousie and London. It follows the unique love story of a young girl falling for a guy on a trip, while another story parallel is about a rich girl falling for a part-time DJ in a club. It seems like a regular love story, until you realize one love story takes place in a parallel universe.

The film explores undertones of social status, caste, religion, and inequality through these tragic love stories that are bound with the unique Guru of Love, DJ Mohabbat in the film. Your will be surprised to know how events unfold in this unique love story making it one of the best best films to watch in this list.

Which among these is your favorite Bollywood film on Netflix where love blossomed in an unexpected scenario?

