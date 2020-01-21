4 Years of Airlift: These reasons are enough for you to watch Akshay Kumar & Nimrat Kaur starrer movie again

Airlift starring Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur was released on 22nd January 2016. The movie was directed by Raja Krishna Menon.

Airlift starring and Nimrat Kaur was released on 22nd January 2016. The movie directed by Raja Krishna Menon, follows Ranjit Katyal ( ), a Kuwait-based businessman, as he carries out the evacuation of Indians based in Kuwait during the Invasion of Kuwait by Saddam Hussein's Iraq. The film is featured among the 2016 Indian Panorama section of the International Film Festival of India. The film even won awards for its background score and acting, notably one Zee Cine Award.

The principal photography of Airlift was started on February 2015. The film had its highest opening in Emirates with the amount of AED 900,000, breaking the records of the widest released film. Airlift collected ₹835 million in total during the first week. Akshay Kumar starrer movie received great appreciation and applauds from the critics as well as the audiences. Though the movie was criticized for oversimplifying the complex operation of the airlift, the film was loved by the audience and so was the casting of the film.

Today, as Airlift completes 4 years here are 5 reasons why you should watch the movie again:

1. Akshay Kumar:

Akshay portrayed the role of Ranjit Katyal in the film. He played the role of a successful Kuwait-based businessman who is very well-connected with officials in Kuwait and Baghdad. He calls himself a Kuwaiti and is often derisive towards Indians. Akshay has given full justice to his character. He nailed his performance and was applauded for it by the critics as well as the viewers. Akshay's look in the film was also appreciated by his fans.

2. Nimrat Kaur:

Nimrat portrayed the role of Amrita Katyal, Akshay's onscreen wife. Nimrat is an amazing actress and her performance in The Lunchbox and other films have also been loved by the audience. Nimrat as Amrita was too convincing and her chemistry with Akshay was loved by all.

3. Soundtrack:

The soundtrack for Airlift was composed by Amaal Mallik except for one song Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi. The lyrics were written by Kumaar. The song Soch Na Sake which was sung by Arijit Singh, Tulsi Kumar, Amaal Mallik was a big hit and was on top in the chartbuster list.

4. Story:

Airlift was a true story when Iraq invaded Kuwait in August 1990, a callous Indian businessman becomes the spokesperson for more than 170,000 stranded countrymen. The script of the film was loved and appreciated by many. The movie turned out to be an inspiration to many Indians. Director Raja Krishna Menon, he wrote the script after studying the whole incident of war and the predicament of Indians based in Kuwait

5. Direction:

As said in the previous point that director Raja Krishna Menon had studied the entire incident of war, the detailing of his study is seen in the film. From the action scenes to the rescuing scenes, each and every scene was directed well and portrayed perfectly onscreen. Raja Krishna Menon even won awards for the movie.

So are you all set to watch the Airlift again?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More