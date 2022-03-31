4 years of Baaghi 2: Disha Patani shares UNSEEN pic with Tiger Shroff in remembrance of the movie

Disha Patani is one of the prettiest actresses in Bollywood and quite active on social media and never misses a chance to leave her fans intrigued with stunning pics. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff is one of Bollywood’s best action heroes. He has made a name for himself in this genre with his numerous hits. Amid this, the 2018 release Baaghi 3 holds a special place for several reasons. The Ahmed Khan directorial was the third installment of the Baaghi franchise and is also known for its high-end action sequences. Moreover, protagonists Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were highly praised for their performances. As Baaghi 2 completed 4 years recently, Disha shared an unseen picture with Tiger which was an absolute treat for the fans.

In the picture that Disha shared on her Instagram story, Tiger and her looked absolutely adorable. The two were seated in a room as they posed for a selfie. Disha had a radiant smile on her face, and Tiger looked intensely into the camera. Along with the picture, Disha simply added the hashtag, #4yearsofbaaggi2.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Disha will be next seen in Mohit Suri’s much talked about Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. The action thriller is slated to release on July 8 this year. On the other hand, Tiger will be next seen in Heropanti 2 alongside Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He also has Ganapath in his kitty for which he will collaborate with Kriti Sanon.

