4 Years Of Bajirao Mastani: Fans praise Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra's movie

Fans celebrate 4 years of Bajirao Mastani by showering love and praise for Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In the year 2015, Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave us an amazing historical romantic film Bajirao Mastani starring , and . The film was jointly produced by Bhansali and Eros International's Kishore Lulla. Bajirao Mastani narrates the story of the Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I (1700–1740 AD) and his second wife. The film was released on 18 December 2015. The movie received a lot of praise from the critics as well as the audience. It had grossed over ₹356 crores at the box office.

Today, as Bajirao Mastani completes four years, fans have been sharing pictures, collages and videos of the movie on social media remembering the movie. They have praised the movie by calling it a masterpiece. Some have commented, "One of the best periodic film", while some have said, "Ranveer was Exceptional As Bajirao. My absolute fav." Some have praised Deepika by saying, "you stole our hearts as the fearless Warrior Princess." While some praised the Director by saying, "A fantastic and classic epic romance by SLB. It excels in both content and creativity. The masterpiece is outstanding and leaves a lasting impression on the viewers mind."

Check out what the fans have to say:

A fantastic and classic epic romance by SLB.

It excels in both content and creativity.

The masterpiece is outstanding and leaves a lasting impression on the viewers mind. @RanveerOfficial, @priyankachopra and @deepikapadukone were brilliant.#4YearsOfBajiraoMastani @ErosNow pic.twitter.com/s3Izx2WVdc — عایان امجد (@IyanAmjad) December 17, 2019

Happy #4YearsOfBajiraoMastani! Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh look absolutely amazing in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani! The film also brings some of the most beautiful set designs, and amazing songs and choreographies! pic.twitter.com/1Zv2aIKW6u — Cine India (@IndianFilmShots) December 18, 2019

Ranveer has earned every single award and accolades that have come his way for Bajirao. We cannot wait to see him in Takht now! #4YearsOfBajiraoMastani pic.twitter.com/8qtjSSW1GS — Ranveerians Worldwide (@RanveeriansFC) December 18, 2019

Happy #4YearsOfBajiraoMastani @deepikapadukone you stole our hearts as the fearless Warrior Princess pic.twitter.com/asSJAR6uzw — Deepika Padukone FC #Chhapaak (@DeepikaPFC) December 18, 2019

#4YearsOfBajiraoMastani

Cheete ki chaal , Baaz ki Nazar aur Bajirao ki Talvar par Sandeh Nahi karte

Kabhi bhi mat de Sakti hai. @RanveerOfficial was tailor made for Bajirao pic.twitter.com/ynnJXWUBfb — Anand Abhirup ଆନନ୍ଦ ଅଭିରୂପ (@TheCrazy_Freak) December 18, 2019

The movie also Tanvi Azmi, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi and Milind Soman. Bajirao Mastani won seven National Film Awards, including Best Direction and Best Supporting Actress for Tanvi Azmi. The film received a leading fourteen nominations at the 61st Filmfare Awards and won nine awards, including Best Film, Best Director for Bhansali, Best Actor for Singh, and Best Supporting Actress for Chopra.

