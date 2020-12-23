4 Years Of Dangal: Sanya Malhotra & Aparshakti Khurana share sweet memories as Aamir Khan co starrer turns 4

The sports drama titled Dangal is based on the Phogat sisters and their father. The film clocked in 4 years today and to celebrate, Sanya Malhotra and Aparshakti Khurana shared behind-the-scenes photos from Aamir Khan co-starrer.

Actors Sanya Malhotra took a trip down memory lane today as her film co-starring , Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Aparshakti Khurana completed four years. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has won many accolades from critics to fans. Dangal had become one of the biggest hits in Aamir Khan’s career. The film is based on Phogat sisters and their father. It had managed to do massive business at the box office and became the highest-grossing Indian film ever. The film was also released in China.

Remembering her Dangal shoot days, Sanya Malhotra shared some stills from the film on her official Instagram handle and captioned it as “4 Bahot hee khoobsurat saal #4yearsofdangal.” In the series pictures, she can be seen with Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aparshakti Khurana, and also with other crew members. The post also has a video where Sanya is seen practicing wrestling. The film also starred Zaira Wasim, who played Fatima’s childhood role. She has now quit Bollywood to follow Islam.

Take a look at her Instagram post:

Aparshakti Khurana also took to his Instagram handle and shared some behind the scene pictures. He wrote, “The film that changed my life. Happy Dangal Day.” He can be seen with Fatima, Sanya, and Ziara.

The sports drama Dangal is based on a true story. In the film, Aamir Khan is seen playing the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a wrestler who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become world-class female wrestlers. Sakshi Tanwar plays the role of Fatima and Sanya’s mother and Aparshakti Khurana is seen as their cousin.

