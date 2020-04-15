4 Years Of Fan: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jabra Fans’ reminisce the film and performance on the special day

As Shah Rukh Khan starrer Fan clocked in 4 years, die hard followers of the superstar took to Twitter to celebrate. Fans trended ‘4 Years of Fan’ and wished to see the superstar back on the screen.

When Gaurav said “Woh sirf star nahi hai, Duniya hai meri,” we all could resonate with the deeper feeling behind his statement about his superstar Aryan Khanna in the film Fan. As the starrer Fan clocks in 4 years, we reminisce about the special things about this flick that showcased the obsession of a die-hard follower of a superstar. Shah Rukh played the double role of the fan Gaurav and superstar Aryan Khanna in the film and won the hearts of his real life fans twice over.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Shah Rukh starrer Fan remained special for SRK’s followers for various reasons. Be it the obsession of Gaurav for Aryan that felt relatable to many or the extent of efforts he goes to meet his superstar, everything was too close to home for someone like Shah Rukh as many times in real life too, his fans have gone to extreme lengths just to catch a glimpse of King Khan. Gaurav displayed the traits of every fan whose life comes to revolve around his favourite superstar.

Also Read|When Shah Rukh Khan's friendship with Farah Khan suffered because actor slapped her husband Shirish Kunder

Shah Rukh as Gaurav and Aryan nailed his acting and the film won an award for its visual effects back in the days. However, many critics didn’t really like the film. Nevertheless, King Khan’s Jabra fans loved it and hence, today as it clocks in 4 years many took to Twitter and kickstarted a trend ‘4 Years Of Fan’ to celebrate the film of King Khan that reminded them of his character in Darr. Several fans also expressed their desire to see Shah Rukh Khan back on the big screen soon. The actor’s last film was Zero with Aanand L Rai that also starred and , Now, as fans clocks in 4 years, Shah Rukh Khan fans can’t wait for SRK to pen his thoughts about the film on social media.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s fan tweets to celebrate ‘4 Years Of Fan’:

#4YearsOfFAN

A Star's Tribute to his Fans.. A Unique Drama wid Thundering Performance of SRK.

From an uncouth and lovable Gaurav to a shrewd, realistic Aryan Khanna, SRK Nailed Both Character with His Legit Acting Abilities..

Thank You @iamsrk For FANpic.twitter.com/jZWnUGcKA5 — Vinayshetty (@Vinayshetty0045) April 15, 2020

#4YearsOfFAN

Only one life is not enough to worship you sir @iamsrk

We are your Janam Janam Jabra fan

Thanks for making this film about our emotions @yrf @RedChilliesEnt pic.twitter.com/PZKxrr7xhO — Subhajit Sarkar (@sarkarsubha84) April 15, 2020

The Film Which Showed A Part Of Us..Where @iamsrk Himself Felt What It Is To Be Us..What Can Be More Special ?... This Film Will Always Be Close To Our Hearts !!...#4YearsOfFAN pic.twitter.com/28YD5reJ5v — Vinayshetty (@Vinayshetty0045) April 15, 2020

Celebrating #4YearsOfFAN to be a FAN of World's Biggest Superstar is indeed the most beautiful feeling in the world, but to see a reflection of us in our 'Supersitara' is just incredible this film has made our FANtastic connection stronger than ever pic.twitter.com/Fdr2JO3Mta — Karan baadshah (@Karan64483575) April 15, 2020

A character with whom every crazy @iamsrk fans will relate. I dont wanna know box office collection,vertic,reviews. I just know the movie #Fan was made by #ShahRukhKhan for his fans where portrayed us in one character. This movie will always be special for us. #4YearsOfFAN pic.twitter.com/GnL9ITtYdT — Aryan Sen Gupta (@iam_aryansg) April 15, 2020

The self made superstar! Man with absolutely 'no background' is ruling the entire bollywood today! Truly the king @iamsrk #4YearsOfFAN #Shahrukhkhan #SRK pic.twitter.com/qaL5qnASZT — Rafiq Nathani SRKian (@RafiqNathani_) April 15, 2020

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×