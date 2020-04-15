Share your Lockdown Story
4 Years Of Fan: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jabra Fans’ reminisce the film and performance on the special day

As Shah Rukh Khan starrer Fan clocked in 4 years, die hard followers of the superstar took to Twitter to celebrate. Fans trended ‘4 Years of Fan’ and wished to see the superstar back on the screen.
When Gaurav said “Woh sirf star nahi hai, Duniya hai meri,” we all could resonate with the deeper feeling behind his statement about his superstar Aryan Khanna in the film Fan. As the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Fan clocks in 4 years, we reminisce about the special things about this flick that showcased the obsession of a die-hard follower of a superstar. Shah Rukh played the double role of the fan Gaurav and superstar Aryan Khanna in the film and won the hearts of his real life fans twice over. 

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Shah Rukh starrer Fan remained special for SRK’s followers for various reasons. Be it the obsession of Gaurav for Aryan that felt relatable to many or the extent of efforts he goes to meet his superstar, everything was too close to home for someone like Shah Rukh as many times in real life too, his fans have gone to extreme lengths just to catch a glimpse of King Khan. Gaurav displayed the traits of every fan whose life comes to revolve around his favourite superstar. 

Shah Rukh as Gaurav and Aryan nailed his acting and the film won an award for its visual effects back in the days. However, many critics didn’t really like the film. Nevertheless, King Khan’s Jabra fans loved it and hence, today as it clocks in 4 years many took to Twitter and kickstarted a trend ‘4 Years Of Fan’ to celebrate the film of King Khan that reminded them of his character in Darr. Several fans also expressed their desire to see Shah Rukh Khan back on the big screen soon. The actor’s last film was Zero with Aanand L Rai that also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, Now, as fans clocks in 4 years, Shah Rukh Khan fans can’t wait for SRK to pen his thoughts about the film on social media.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s fan tweets to celebrate ‘4 Years Of Fan’:

Credits :Twitter

