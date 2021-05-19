4 years of Hindi Medium: Billu Barber to D-Day, 5 films where Irrfan's role of father reminded us of our dads

As Hindi Medium clocks 4 years today, we bring you films before Saket Chaudhary’s directorial, which saw Irrfan Khan in a role of a doting father. Check out.

Irrfan Khan was one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood. Needless to say, his death has left a huge void in the film industry. In his career spanning over 30 years, the actor gave us many blockbuster films that are still cherished. Amongst them is Saket Chaudhary’s directorial Hindi Medium. The film featured Irrfan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles, with Deepak Dobriyal and Dishita Sehgal in supporting roles. Set in Delhi, the plot centers around the struggle of a couple to get their daughter admitted to a prestigious English-medium school to get a status in society.

Shot in Chandni Chowk, Anand Lok, Karol Bagh, and Sangam Vihar, Hindi Medium was the 20th highest-grossing Indian film at the time. The film received many applause and accolades owing to its strong plotline and Irrfan’s terrific performance. Following the huge success of the movie, its sequel titled ‘Angrezi Medium’, a 2020 release, was made with Irrfan, Radhika Madan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. Today, Hindi Medium completes four years of its release. Social media has been abuzz with netizens cherishing the evergreen film and remembering Irrfan, who made the 2017 release one of the most celebrated films of all time.

As Hindi Medium depicted the sweet relationship of father and daughter, we bring you five films that showcased Irrfan Khan as a doting father. Check out.

The Namesake

Directed by Mira Nair, the film featured and Irrfan Khan in pivotal roles. It depicted the struggles of Ashoke and Ashima Ganguli (Irrfan Khan and Tabu), first-generation immigrants from the East Indian state of West Bengal to the United States, and their American-born children Gogol (Kal Penn) and Sonia (Sahira Nair). His son Gogol, born in America, does not like his name because it is too Indian and the fact that his parents (Irrfan and Tabu) gave him this name. Irrfan explains to him why he named him Gogol and it is a deeply personal story for him, therefore, the son builds an understanding and empathy for his father. In Namesake, we saw Irrfan nailing the role of a quintessential father and a doting husband in the form of the NRI Ashoke Ganguly.

D-Day

This 2013 release was directed by Nikhil Advani and starred Arjun Rampal, , Irrfan Khan, Shruti Haasan, and in prominent roles. Irrfan Khan's portrayal of Wali Khan in the movie was nothing short of brilliant.

Billu Barber

Directed by Priyadarshan, the comedy-drama showed Irrfan in a role of a doting father who lives with his wife Bindiya (Lara Dutta) and their two children, in the village of Budbuda. His relationship with his kids was one of the main highlights of the movie.

Madaari

The Nishikant Kamat’s directorial narrated the story of Nirmal, a man (Irrfan Khan) who lost his son due to the negligence of the government, seeks revenge, and kidnaps the ten-year-old son of the home minister, forcing the administration to meet his demands.

Paan Singh Tomar

The movie was about India's best athlete played by Irrfan, who eventually becomes a dacoit in Chambal because of the circumstances. He struggles to protect his family from the violence inflicted on by the relatives and therefore, chooses the way of gun to survive in the lawless land. He sends his son to the army and makes sure that his son never faces the kind of life he had to.

