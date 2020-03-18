4 years of Kapoor & Sons: Alia, Sidharth & Fawad's dysfunctional family tale is a delight if your stuck home

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Directed by Shakun Batra, Kapoor & Sons clocks four years today and we list all the reasons why this dysfunctional family tale is a fresh take.

We never knew there would come a time when binge-watching films and web shows would be the order of the day. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people across the country have been restricted to their homes. And this is why it's best to have a list of films and web shows added to your 'watch list' for uninterrupted binge watching. One of them could be Kapoor & Sons. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film clocks four years today and it is bitter pill to digest knowing that it has been that long since we saw the talented on the big screen

Starring and and Fawad Khan as brothers, the film is a dysfunctional family tale which was a breath of fresh air. Also starring Ratna Pathak Shah, and Rajat Kapoor, the family drama was not just entertaining but a poignant insigh on how families look normal on the outside but are so layered and broken on the inside.

If you haven't watched Kapoor & Sons, let us tell you a few reasons what you are missing out on. And if you have already watched it, then am sure you would agree with us. Let's take a look:

Rishi Kapoor: The veteran actor was the star of the film. With some heavy prosthetics, Rishi Kapoor's role as a grandfather was widely loved. A well-written role with witty dialogues, Rishi Kapoor stole the show with his act.

Rajat Kapoor and Ratna Pathak Shah: The 'husband and wife' in the equation, the talented actors brought their emotions to the surface and simply burst open. Often, making one feel uncomfortable about the squabbling.

Fawad Khan: The Pakistani actor commanded attention every time he appeared on screen. Fawad's fine acting coupled with his dreamy eyes, is a treat for the viewer as he struggles to keep up his relationship with his brother.

Sidharth Malhotra: Yes, the actor hasn't had the best run at the movies in recent times. But Kapoor & Sons is proof that Sidharth can take it up a notch higher with the right script and direction. It was a delight to see him fall for Alia and their romance blossom.

Alia Bhatt: One of the finest actors among the current crop, Alia is the girl next door in Kapoor & Sons. Her character which ends up falling for both the brothers, is fun loving and likeable.

Kapoor & Sons is a mixed bag and it is definitely a film you could watch if your stuck at home with your family.

Let us know your thoughts on the film in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More