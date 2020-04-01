4 Years Of Ki & Ka: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor reminisce the romantic comedy on the special day

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor starrer Ki & Ka released back in 2016 and was one of the hit films of the year. As the film turned 4, Kareena and Arjun remembered the same with a post. Check it out.

One of the films that released back in 2016 Ki & Ka starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and in the lead and it managed to impress everyone due to the different storyline. Arjun played Kabir while Kareena played Kia. The two fall in love and get married. But, their marriage is extremely unconventional as per typical Indian standards where Ki aka Kareena is working to achieve her dreams while Ka aka Arjun stays home and is a house husband. R Balki’s writing and direction left fans impressed back then.

Today, the film completes 4 years and to mark this special day, Arjun shared a video on his Instagram handle and tagged Kareena on it. Reposting the same on her Instagram handle, Kareena too remembered the romantic-comedy. In the video that was shared by Kareena and Arjun, we get to see the poster of Ki & Ka and it brings back the sweet memories related to the film. Fans of Kareena and Arjun too celebrated the special occasion on social media by sharing posts for 4 Years Of Ki & Ka.

Also Read|Arjun Kapoor has been ‘Isolating Together since 1990’ with his partner in crime & THIS childhood pic is proof

Arjun shared the video and wrote, “ #4YearsOfKiAndKa @KareenaKapoorKhan #RBalki.” Kareena reposted the same on her official Instagram handle. The film was made with a budget of Rs 20 Crores and managed to rake in almost 100 Crores across the globe at the box office. The music of the film was also extremely loved and songs like High Heel, Most Wanted Munda and more were loved. The film also had a special appearance by Amitabh Bachchan and in the end and it was among the loved films of 2016.

Check out Kareena and Arjun’s post on 4 Years of Ki & Ka:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More