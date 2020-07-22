4 years of Madaari: Five reasons to watch Irrfan Khan, Jimmy Shergill's social thriller

As the 2016 movie Madaari completes four years today, let us look into some of the reasons as to why it makes for a must-watch for everyone. It featured Irrfan Khan, Jimmy Shergill, Vishesh Bansal and others in the lead roles.

This year has not proved to be a good one for the Bollywood film industry as the film fraternity has lost many of its precious gems. Among them was veteran actor Irrfan Khan who left for his heavenly abode on April 29, 2020, following the complaint of a colon infection. The promising actor’s untimely demise has left the entire film industry and the nation heartbroken. Irrfan has left behind a deep void that will be difficult to fill in the coming years.

However, the fans and well-wishers of the late actor will always remember the legacy he left behind through the medium of his movies. His fond memories can be cherished by looking back into some of the amazing movies that he was a part of. One such movie is the 2016 social thriller Madaari that is considered one of the most critically acclaimed movies of late Irrfan Khan. The actor had put forward an outstanding performance in Madaari and there is no denying this fact.

Apart from Irrfan, the Nishikant Kamat directorial also featured Vishesh Bansal, Jimmy Shergill, Nitesh Pandey, Uday Tikekar, and Tushar Dalvi in the lead roles. The story revolves around a man who kidnaps the Home Minister’s son to seek revenge from the latter and a few other politicians who were responsible for destroying his family and getting his own son killed. Madaari’s gripping storyline is not only interesting but also intriguing that immediately connects with the audience. Today, as the movie completes four years, we bring forward five reasons to watch the social thriller.

Late Irrfan Khan as Nirmal Kumar

One of the main reasons to watch Madaari is Irrfan Khan’s unmatchable acting prowess and epic delivery of dialogues. His realistic acting perfectly portrays the agonies of a common man who is being gripped under the clutches of influential politicians and other societal pressures. It won’t be wrong to say that the late actor stole the entire show in terms of the gripping plot as well as the main scenes of the movie.

Stellar star cast

There is no second doubt about this fact that the makers of Madaari had roped in a brilliant star cast indeed. Almost every actor in the movie has wonderfully portrayed the assigned characters in the movie. Be it Jimmy Shergill who plays the role of CBI officer Nachiket Verma or be it Vishesh Vandal who plays the role of the Home Minister’s son Rohan, everyone has played their parts well and that is what makes Madaari a must-watch for the movie lovers.

Realistic and hard-hitting dialogues

Another strong point of the movie is the excellent dialogues that make it easier for the audience to connect with the storyline as well as the characters. They have a kind of raw and rustic feeling which makes them sound realistic to the audience. The poignant conversations between the characters make us get into the inner depths of the plot.

Plot

The trials and tribulations of a common man are shown very clearly in Madaari’s plot. It makes us see through the eyes of a father who still can’t get over the loss of his son because of a man-made disaster. Moreover, his growing bond with the child that he kidnapped also doesn’t go unnoticed in the movie.

Locations

The social thriller has been shot in multiple regions of India including Delhi, Mumbai, Rajasthan, Dehradun, and Shimla. So, one will not get to see any city lights of foreign lands or big sets in Madaari. This is what makes the movie look realistic for those who are watching it.

Credits :Pinkvilla

