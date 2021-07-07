4 years of MOM: Did you know it was Sridevi’s 300th film? Find out more interesting facts

As the movie MOM clocks 4 years today, Pinkvilla brings to you some lesser known facts about the popular flick. Check it out below.

The movie ‘MOM’ has completed 4 years today. Released on July 7, 2017, the movie was a box office success. It was the legendary actress ’s last movie. She also won the National Award for the best actress posthumously. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the crime thriller revolved around Sridevi, who essayed the role of a biology teacher-Devki Sabarwal, set out to avenge a crime committed against her step-daughter.

The movie also featured Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. ‘MOM’ was also released in China in May 2019. The film is also special for all Sridevi’s fans as she was seen in the movie five years from her then last film ‘English Vinglish’ which was released in 2012.

On MOM’s fourth anniversary, Pinkvilla takes you to some lesser-known facts of the movie

‘MOM’ marks late actress Sridevi’s 300th film. Yes, you read it right. The cherry on the top, the film release date July 07, is exactly the same date as Sridevi’s debut film. The movie was also released after Sridevi completed her 50 years in the industry.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wanted to work with Sridevi so he signed the film and essayed a completely different look for the film.

Interestingly, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna worked for the first time with Sridevi.

Movie Mom’s first look was revealed by superstar . Hailing Sridevi, Salman called her the bigger superstar than the Khans collectively.

Whenever we talk about the legends in the Indian film industry, AR Rahman’s name inevitably pops up. Did you know Rahman also worked with Sridevi in the movie mom? It was the first time he worked with the legendary actress.

Even South Indian distributors asked for the dubbed version of the film after the movie's trailer received a great response.

