4 years of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story: 5 reasons to watch Sushant Singh Rajput's magnum opus

Sushant Singh Rajput starrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was released on 30th September 2016. Here's why the biopic is a must-watch for everyone.

This year, Bollywood, unfortunately, lost many gems and one of them is Sushant Singh Rajput. The late actor left for his heavenly abode on 14th June 2020. His untimely demise left the entire nation numb and heartbroken. The 34-year old star acted in some wonderful television shows and movies. However, one of his best-known pieces of work is the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he played the role of the Indian skipper and won millions of hearts.

Today, the sports drama completes four years of its release into the theatres. The Neeraj Pandey directorial also featured , Kiara Advani, Anupam Kher, Bhumika Chawla, and others in the lead roles. The biographical drama chronicles around the life of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni right from his childhood till the time he makes it big in the world of cricket. As the movie clocks four years today, we bring forward five reasons as to why it happens to be a must-watch for everyone.

Sushant Singh Rajput as MS Dhoni

One definitely cannot miss the late actor spreading magic on the big screen in this biopic. He puts in apt and vivid emotions into Dhoni’s character that is sufficient to prove his acting prowess. After having proved his mettle in acting in movies like Kai Po Che and PK, Sushant did it again in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

For the love of the legend himself!

The entire country became emotional when MS Dhoni announced his retirement a few weeks back. Ardent fans of the cricketer should not miss this movie that covers the entire trajectory of his life from the beginning till present times that is not only intriguing but also inspiring.

Stellar star cast

Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput, one might take a moment and also applaud the spectacular performances put forward by the rest of the star cast. Be it Anupam Kher, who plays Dhoni’s father, or be it Disha Patani, who plays his love interest, everyone has had their fair play in the movie.

Reliving the historic moments

The Indian cricket team led by MS Dhoni lifted the World Cup in 2011. Just like this, one can relive numerous historic moments from the life of the Indian cricketer that is recreated in the movie. As already mentioned above, Sushant Singh Rajput left no stone unturned in making those moments look realistic and relatable to the audience.

Music

One of the plus points about the movie is its heart-touching and soulful music. Instead of foot-tapping numbers, the composers opt for light music with impressive and meaningful lyrics. Songs like Jab Tak, Phir Kabhi, Besabriyaan, etc. were a huge hit back then.

